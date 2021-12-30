As the year 2021 comes to an end, we pray the new year 2022 brings in good luck, happiness and prosperity. Some people believe in certain superstitions that may make the new year much more lucky and filled with positive vibes. Along with this, some people also expect a spike in their financial condition, peace in family and prosperity in work conditions. Legends and superstitious telltales have it that one can bring home some special things at the beginning of the New Year to get peace to your mind and the help you need to get success in every work throughout the year. New Year Wishes 2022 in Advance: Share Images, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages and HD Wallpapers Before Celebrating New Year 2021!

Right from an idol of Shri Ganesha and Swastik mark to Coconut and conch shell aka Shankh, Peacock in the house. It is considered very auspicious to bring home a garland of peacock feathers, sandalwood, Tulsi and even incense sticks. According to the belief, these things are considered very holy as well as pacify many types of problems in life. Let's take a look at some of the auspicious things you can do to bring in good luck in the year 2022:

Lord Ganesha Idol

It is considered very special to bring home the idol of Lord Shri Ganesh. While it pacifies many Vastu drawbacks, the coming of Lord Ganesha, the god of knowledge and wisdom, is also considered a symbol of happiness and prosperity. In such a situation, bringing Lord Shri Ganesh home on New Year is considered very special.

Swastik Symbol

Make a symbol of Swastik on this auspicious occasion. The swastika is also related to the first worshiper and benefactor Lord Ganesha. In such a situation, making a swastika in the house on New Year's day and worshiping it according to the law is known to bring happiness and prosperity to the house throughout the year.

Coconut

Coconut is considered special in Sanatan Dharma. That is why every auspicious work is started by breaking the coconut. It is believed that bringing coconut on the New Year brings in special blessings.

Conch Shell

It is considered extremely special to bring home the Dakshinavarti conch shell and Moti Shankh on New Year. These conch shells are considered to bring in luck and prosperity.

Peacock Feathers

Peacock feathers is considered very auspicious and miraculous. It is also believed that if someone brings peacock feathers in the house on New Year, it helps them get rid of all their obstacles and troubles.

Along with this, people also bring home garlands of holy flowers, sandalwood, basil and lotus root in the house on the New Years, it is believed that there always exists happiness, peace and prosperity in the house of the person who brings in all these items home of the first day of the year.

