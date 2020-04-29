Not Your Typical 9–5 With Australian Businessman Eli Dangerfield

Eli Dangerfield

Eli Dangerfield, hails from Adelaide in Australia, now recognised for being a millionaire at the age of 21 selling thousands of watches to dozens of countries, gaining massive amounts of 5-star ratings. Eli Dangerfield says that there are many reasons as to why he chose to sell watches as part of his eCommerce business empire. His main reason would be his fascination with high-end watches.

The thought of being able to have his own luxury watch brand under his name that he could be truly passionate about was exciting. He was also wanting to have big roles in a company such as with the marketing of them, which he found to be very interesting and fun. He saw how much money other leading brands were making from selling these simple products and figured that all he needed to do was take a “small piece of a big pie” and it would create a windfall of cash and opportunity and to his surprise, his watch business did do just that for him.

As for choosing the business model of eCommerce as opposed to other options like Affiliate Marketing, or SMMA, etc, he chose to stick with eCommerce because it has the lowest barrier for entry, and allowed him to make money without having to invest a significant amount upfront. This had allowed him to build a tangible business that would grow in value over the years.

He had to learn how to do everything himself from scratch as no one in his family had ever owned or managed a business before. Eli was raised in a very average family, however as a young child during his Kindergarten years, his mother, Karen Dangerfield, had suffered a horrific life-changing car accident, which rendered her unable to work for well over a decade.

This devastating incident put a significant strain on the family’s finances. Eli saw how much stress and pressure there was on his parents due to the mounting financial struggles and swore to himself and his family that he would do whatever it took to change that situation so that they would not have to live like that for the rest of their lives.

That moment had shaped Eli and ignited a burning desire to achieve more in life. Not only for himself but for the legacy and security of his family’s future. He began to spend every waking moment he could learning, implementing, testing, failing, and succeeding, in order to refine his strategies and create profitable business ventures that allow him his current “rockstar lifestyle” that he shares with his hundreds of thousands of online followers.

For Eli, his journey to entrepreneurship started after high school after having a “lightbulb” moment. He came home from working at his part-time telemarketing job with the realization that he could capitalize on the growing industry of online shopping. As for his online mentoring program, he started that business back in 2018 after he received a ton of messages from others wanting to know how he had started his own successful eCommerce store at such a young age.

After putting some thought into it, he decided to provide a solution to their problem and map out his brain into a step-by-step program called “The Six Figure Brand Accelerator”. This program was designed to help others learn how to start and grow their very own profitable online business from home, even if they have zero prior experience or knowledge.

He was inspired to start these businesses to help provide value to his followers and clients and to create a lasting legacy for himself and his family. He wanted to live the free lifestyle of being his own boss and being able to travel where he wanted, to choose his own work schedule, all without having to answer to a greedy unappreciative boss at your typical 9-5 job.