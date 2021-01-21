Singer Pruthvi Parikh who earlier made it to the charts with his winsome delivery of music has now released yet another single "o meri jaan" featuring Alisha Prajapati which is sure to tug at your heartstrings in no time.

Crooned by singer pruthvi parikh to perfection in his soothing voice and composed by singer pruthvi parikh along with Anwar Shaikh , the romantic melody unveiled on youtube and in no time won heart of people as evident by the whopping number of views it got - near to 500 k within few moments of its release.

Curated with an ensemble of his talented team the music track is sure going to take a place in people's playlists. The gist of the song revolves around love and longing and is much relevant not only for today's audience but for audience and music lovers across all generations. For the young music lovers, it feels relatable and for the older generation it is sure to bring back pleasant memories. Singer pruthvi makes sure to serve distinctive content with each project that he undertakes and aspires to surprise and make his audience fall in love with his calm and heartwarming voice all over again.

For his versatile approach to whatever endeavors he undertakes singer pruthvi parikh has received immense love and appraisal from his fans and fellow musicians. He is willing to reciprocate the love that his audience shower on him via his content.

The video track is a slow, soft and romantic melody that aptly captures the contemporary feel with the couple bonding over and shifts the listeners to the time when they have been in a similar situation and makes it a blissful and wholesome experience for viewers to watch.

In an exclusive chat with Etimes , singer pruthvi parikh revealed that the song is very close to his heart and it was being curated since the beggining of lockdown but owing to the pandemic it couldn't make it to the audience and hence he thought of unveiling the video track on new year and begin the year with a melodious, soothing and positive note. He said that he had a pleasing experience curating the video track for his audience and he is excited for his audience to watch the track and feel the very same pleasure.

He also added that the song depicts beautiful chemistry between him and alisha prajapati which is a delight to watch as the track moves forward. The concept of the song encapsulates an element of uniqueness and freshness.

Prior to this, singer pruthvi parikh has made a mark in the industry with his acclaimed songs and compositions and has been consistently winning hearts of music lovers through his popular and hit music tracks such as , "Dudhe Thi Bhari Talavadi", "Maniyaro" and "Sardi Ki Subah".

Singer pruthvu parikh looks forward to showcase more of his musical delights in the upcoming time.