Period sex can be sexy for some people while relieving for some. Many people have questions about whether it is appropriate to have sexual intercourse during menstruation. Menstruation does always mean that you need to stop having sex. For many women, it is enjoyable or relaxing to have sex during this time. You might want to make note of some important things to keep in mind if you plan on having sex during menstruation. Period Sex: IMPORTANT Things About Having Sex During Menstruation That Nobody Will Tell You!

Lubrication

During menstruation, a woman's body undergoes many changes. Lubrication is not required if you have sex during menstruation. On the other hand, it is also said that the effects of menstruation can be reduced if you plan on having sex while menstruating. Many women have complaints like cramps, migraines and headaches during menstruation and these can be tackled if you have sex during periods.

Risks

It is very important to have safe sex during menstruation as there is a high risk of infection during this time. One of the partners must use contraception. The pH level of the vagina is usually between 3.8 and 4.5, but the pH level of the vagina increases during menstruation, which increases the risk of yeast infection increases.

Risk of Pregnancy

Having sex during menstruation also reduces the risk of pregnancy, as during this time women are far from ovulation for several days. While having sexual intercourse after menstruation increases the chances of getting pregnant.

Sex Relieves Pain

During menstruation, women experience cramps, abdominal pain and headaches, but by sex hormones like endorphins, oxytocin and dopamine are released, which makes the body feel happy.

Libido

Sex during menstruation, causes your libido to increase. During this time the genitals may feel more sensitive.

Consent

Very few people like to have sex during menstruation. The main reason for this is that most women feel uncomfortable during this time. Discuss this openly with your partner during menstruation before sex.

Sex is also known to burn a lot of calories. If you have sex during menstruation, then you also get good physical exercise.

(All the information given in this article has been written for informational purposes only.)

