Tell us about your journey so far/How have your professional and personal journeys been so far?

I am a self-taught product designer who never stops learning. I love my goals, but I love my journey more. The journey that I live on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. My journey has been all about love, courage, and change both on the professional and personal front. Like most self-made entrepreneurs, even I went through extreme highs and lows on the work front. Even on the personal side, I have gone through over ten years of multiple surgeries, hospital stays, and physical pain but what kept me going was the endless love and support I always got from my family and team. It has made everything worthwhile. It makes me happy to hear stories from our customers on how our products have helped them feel special and how what we create is a part of some of their best moments in life.

What inspired you to do what you are doing right now?

When I started a manufacturing company in 2000, my inspiration was that I wanted to create something unique, something different that I could present in the market. Something that would make people happy. Often when you get recognized it's an emotional moment, and many of these moments serve as lifelong memories. What I create for people in Pinnacle is a part of that precious memory which makes it special and fulfilling for me.

Positively Perfect, a brand of inspirational and Devotional gifts actually came from my own life experiences when I went through over ten years of illness. What kept my spirits high was the love and support of my family and the inspirational & spiritual books and seminars that I attended. Words and stories are really powerful. They shape the internal dialogue that we have with ourselves constantly, which shapes the quality of our life. This is a relatively new brand, just over two years old. I am just getting started. And the fact that Positively Perfect products can be a part of people's journey in their most challenging times or their happiest times inspires me to do more.

But what keeps in manufacturing quite honestly is that I can create jobs at the blue-collar level and pay fair wages and all the benefits to them. People outside the industry may not realize how poorly people are paid at the factory level in our industry. I am happy that I can make a difference in the life of my factory people.

What is your current perception of the market situation?

The market is going through an interesting churn, which has never happened in the Recognition and Gifts industry. Typically changes are driven by external factors introduction of new technology, a new way of branding, or a new product category gets introduced, and everyone starts to gravitate around it. But right now, along with the external environment, what is changing is the internal mindset of the people. And it is changing at a global level. It's changing for everyone, both giving awards and gifts and for people receiving them. Companies are now thinking about the entire family and not just about the person part of their company. I see more thought going into selecting the gifts and how they will make people feel vs. let's finish this work. People are more considerate and thoughtful, and generous with what they want to do for team members. It's like that feeling you get. Don't worry; we are in it together. Even our client and vendor relationship now exists at an entirely different level. And since this pandemic is not short-lived, the change will also probably get hardwired in us. It will be our new way of living.

Why is your product/service unique/What is your USP?

All the brands that I have created belong to a niche segment. Even though the main product category may be common, like Awards and Trophies, the kind of products we offer is pretty unique, making us different. And our customers keep coming back to us.

We probably have one the most extensive collection of thoughtful awards based on themes that brands can use for their specific needs. Like we have an entire collection of Awards for Long Service Recognition or our Infinite Possibility Award that is sculpted in the shape of an infinity symbol with a staircase built all around it. We have miniature skating shoes to appreciate people who work at great speed. Well the list is endless.

Even for Possibility Perfect, it's not just another online gift site. We only sell inspirational and devotional gifts. Gifts that help you become a better version of yourself. Our focus is very clear. If it does not encourage you to become a better person or makes you spiritually connected to whatever you believe in, you will not find it in our online store. Even for children under our brand, Epically, we create games that bring them closer to Indian Mythology and Indian Values, so they are not just another set of games to keep them busy.

What are your future plans for the company?

Currently, over 90% of our business is from India, fulfilling some extensive recognition programs for our customers. Now we are making our internal systems, processes, and logistics even more robust to become a global supplier for fulfilling awards and recognition programs from India. So yes, going global and taking our designs and Indian craftsmanship to the world in our industry is next on the cards.

What would be your advice for young entrepreneurs/new start-ups in this field?

My advice is Just Start. Never give up. But most importantly, Enjoy the journey. Don't miss living your life day to day because you want to achieve the end goal. I feel there is way too much importance given to the end goal, and we forget to celebrate small wins and to experience life to the fullest daily. Every year, I take 3-4 weeks off to learn some new art form from artists and teachers across the world, something I can create with my hands. I travel extensively with friends and family throughout the year where ever my budget allows. I know instantly many of you may be thinking, Oh, she can do it because she has people, and now her business is set. But that is not true. We all make choices in life. And I choose to live an amazing life every day.