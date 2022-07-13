You often hear the terms prebiotics and probiotics used together but do you know what they mean? In case you’re wondering if it’s one and the same, then you’re sadly mistaken as the two are very different from one another. It’s ideal to consume probiotics with prebiotics, as they work in synergy to maintain or improve a good and diverse gut flora, which is a sign of a healthy gut. But what are probiotics and prebiotics and what’s the difference between them? Let’s find out.

What Are Probiotics and Prebiotics?

Gut health is of prime importance for everyone as it determines one’s overall health and wellbeing. Probiotics and prebiotics always seem to be at the centre of this discussion, particularly when one is trying to look for an effective solution to get rid of their gut-health problems. However, even though you may have heard these terms often, you may not know what they are and the role they play in keeping your digestive health up to date. So let’s look at the concepts in great detail.

Our gut flora is a complex ecological system consisting of a number of pathogens, bacteria, and microbes in the digestive tracts. We suffer from gastrointestinal issues when we don’t have the right balance between the good bacteria and the bad bacteria in our digestive tract. Good gut bacteria prevents inflammation in the gut, allows proper digestion of the food, enhances nutrient absorption, prevents harmful infections, and eventually strengthens immunity, among other things. The more diverse our gut flora, the more healthy and sound our gastrointestinal health. Now that’s where probiotics and prebiotics come into the picture.

Probiotics: Probiotics are the living strains of bacteria that go and add to the population of good bacteria that are already present in one’s digestive system. Probiotics are mostly found in cultured dairy or fermented food items. They are known for their numerous health benefits such as aiding in nutrient absorption, strengthening the body’s immune function, improving digestive health, lowering the gut’s aversion to antibiotics, and enhancing dermatological health, among other things.

Prebiotics: On the other hand, prebiotics is the food of the live bacteria that thrive in the gut. They are compounds derived from non-digestible carbohydrates that provide health benefits to the host by selectively stimulating the growth of intestinal bacteria. To put it succinctly, they are specialised plant fibre that acts as good food for probiotics and which are not easily digestible by human beings. Simply put, prebiotics are fibrous foods.

So What Are The 3 Major Differences Between Probiotics and Prebiotics?

Now that the basic definition of probiotics and prebiotics is clear, let’s briefly look at the major components of this differentiation.

Composition: Probiotics are live cultures/ living microbes that thrive in the gut and may disintegrate on exposure to stomach acid, heat, or decay. On the other hand, prebiotics are nothing but indigestible dietary fibre (food for the micro-organisms) and act as a fertiliser for the friendly bacterial colonies to multiply and exist in the gut. Probiotics are ascertained in terms of their colony-forming units and are ideally known by three names - genus, species, and strain. So ensure that whichever probiotic supplement you use has these details mentioned. Since prebiotics are not living organisms, they are not available in the form of strains or colony-forming units. They are fibrous in nature, some examples of which are inulin and Fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS), and are usually available in powdered form. Sources: Probiotics are found in certain foods like yogurt and other cultured dairy products, fermented foods like tempeh, sauerkraut, kombucha, kefir, kimchi, and the like, whereas prebiotic foods include artichokes, apples, asparagus, barley, berries, bananas, chicory, cocoa, dandelion greens, garlic, inulin, FOS, to name a few. Apart from the food sources mentioned above, they also come in the form of supplements, which has a far more targeted approach to helping you overcome your gut health issues. While there are different probiotic supplements available on the market, you can go for the ones available in the form of effervescent tablets, oral Melts thin strips, or beadlets present in a capsule in capsule delayed-release supplement format. One can also go in for prebiotic supplements like inulin, apple pomace, chicory root, FOS, or soluble dietary fibre with raw organic superfoods from whole grains, legumes, seeds, fruits & spices nourishing the beneficial gut bacteria. Health Benefits & Uses: The first and foremost use of probiotics is to assist the digestive system to function to its optimum level without any unwanted disruptions. They also help in promoting weight loss, reducing inflammation, improving immunity, offsetting the body’s free radical activity, and keeping all kinds of infections and chronic diseases at bay like cardiovascular ailments, diabetes, and even cancer, among other things. Prebiotics, on the other hand, are non-digestible fibres that assist these bacteria to thrive and grow in the gut. They are in the form of dietary fibre that helps in the smooth movement of the food in your digestive system.

While probiotics bolster and strengthen the good gut bacteria in the gut by potentially enhancing digestive health and metabolism, prebiotic fibres assist in nourishing and strengthening the probiotic bacteria to do their job. In short, they work symbiotically to create an environment for the existence of good bacteria, making the gut flora more diverse and sound for the body to function to its optimum level.

So now that you know the differences between probiotics and prebiotics, we hope you will understand how they work together in maintaining healthy and robust gut health. It’s advisable to go in for synbiotic supplements that contain both probiotics and prebiotics, which you can take in recommended dosages. Preferably go for supplements that are 100% natural with zero preservatives, sugar, chemicals, and allergens to avoid potential side effects. Consult your regular doctor or your healthcare professional who will assist you in selecting the best probiotic supplement for you depending on your gut health issue.