CEO Philip Rossen’s desire to provide effective education at affordable prices has catapulted Justlearn to be a successful website.

With globalization, it has become abundantly clear that many employees, trainers, executives, and CEOs have had to learn a foreign language for better prospects of their business. Language is an essential element in communication with foreign clients and has emerged as a must in the multi-national companies. Learning a new language along with working is a time-consuming work ethic and recently the online language learning market has grown tremendously. Justlearn is an online learning platform created by Mr Philip Rossen, which offers to educate 75 languages to its students. After dropping out of college, Rossen developed the website at just 20 years of age. Rossen’s Justlearn allows its students to connect with their native language speakers. The website also connects the students with teachers of their native language, directly.

Justlearn believes that the key point to learn a foreign language is to do it via personalized tutoring. Justlearn connects its teachers and students with its strong algorithm and also helps in creating a great environment for education. The faculties hired by Justlearn are highly qualified, with tremendous work experience and it helps the students in learning the language at a high speed.

Slowly and steadily, Justlearn has grown as a highly successful brand majorly because of its scouting network of its teachers. The staff is appointed only after proper review and interviews. To maintain and build a reputation and brand, Justlearn provides premium quality learning and easy user-interface to its students. The website also monitors and observes the lectures provided online by its faculties and any discrepancy on the part of the teacher results in an immediate suspension for them. Justlearn boasts of employing 472 highly efficient tutors.

It’s CEO, Philip Rossen, with smart marketing skills and quality educational service has made 20.000 Dollars plus in revenue. Denmark born CEO has a keen interest in providing effective and smart education across the globe.

The website provides the needed credentials to their students on the Zoom Meeting platform whereby students select a particular teacher to learn their chosen language. Through video conferences, the teachers give theoretical as well as practical knowledge to the students. Rossen always used to believe in understanding the language and then memorizing it. In two years’ time, over 50.000 students have signed up on the website. Justlearn completed 1.000 lessons last month and has more than 100.000 people visiting the online learning platform monthly.

Justlearn provides the best online learning by professionals at affordable prices as well. The result Justlearn has garnered is a testament to students’ trust and admiration for the best online language learning experience.