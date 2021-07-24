An agency with a firm command over marketing and public relations, Créations Marketing INC was founded by Christina Capobianco in 2018.

The agency is located in Montreal, Quebec.

The company began primarily serving event industry clients in Montreal. In a short period of time, they expanded their services and their clientele.

Their clients vary from the food, service, and real estate industry.

Créations Marketing is a full-service public relations firm specializing in developing strategic campaigns that drive brand awareness and create a buzz for businesses.

It is already recognized as one of the most prominent PR and marketing agencies.

With an eye on the latest trends in the industry, Créations Marketing INC ensures it's clients are always front and center in the media or even a topic of conversation at the dinner table!

Marketing campaigns, branding, social media management, influencer campaigns and billboard campaigns are amongst the many services they offer.

“They are taking the Marketing and PR industry by storm!”

The 33-year-old founder of the company Christina has over 12 years of experience in the field.

With years of passion, hard work and perseverance, Christina has dedicated her mind, body and soul to this agency.

Christina is a philanthropist and truly believes in the importance of giving back.

Along with her family, she has raised a lot of funds for various charities throughout the years.

Christina Capobianco has been named “Woman of the Year in 2019” for raising the most amount of funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma society of Canada.

She has also been recognized by the House of Commons Canada with a “recognition certificate” in 2017 for raising a significant amount of funds for the Generations Foundation in Montreal.

She believes that team work makes the dream work and is grateful for every person who supported her along the way.

When asked about her future plans Christina said,

“The 3 G’s: to keep going, growing and glowing!”

She believes in working consistently no matter how tough the situation gets. To never give up, stay humble and keep dreaming is her rule of success.

When asked about what advice she would give to future entrepreneurs, she answered:

“Never give up, always be true to yourself and others, don’t let the outside noise bother you, because when you are good and true nobody can take that away from you! Stay in your lane.”