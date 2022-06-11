It is said that where there's a will, there's a way. And when it comes to making the path of the students easy, then only one face comes in front of all the students. And that is Ravindra Singh Bhati, the student leader of JNVU. With boldness and noble thinking, when he was taking his steps to fight for the interests of the students Then all the students walked with him shoulder to shoulder and the caravan went on forming.

Truly, some people come into this world with extraordinary talent but with the passage of time their talent goes on shining. And where there is talk of moral values ​​and student Rights, Ravindra is one such young leader who is always seen standing there. Who has added a new chapter in the history of Jodhpur University with his wonderful works.

For whom nothing is above student Rights. In whose breath, in whose veins only one passion runs, it is to fight for the Rights of the students and to give them their due. From student life, he has been watching the lives of students very closely. And walk shoulder to shoulder with all the student leaders who were before him. And then he took this talented youth forward and elected him as the student leader. After that the process of fighting for the Rights of the students started becoming an example step by step. And on seeing every student, Ravindra Singh Bhati became a favorite for every student, who is a leader as well as a very sensitive personality who always remains a student and stands for the students.

Whenever a student needed help, in whatever form, Ravindra Singh Bhati, who is ready to play his role without any consideration, considering his moral responsibility, has played his role on every single occasion. For example, there is a demand to get rid of the illegal occupation of university land, start a pension for the retired staff or to raise their voice in the entire state for student Rights, or go to jail for them by fasting till death. Work has to be done to satisfy their demands. There are many such works which he has set an example by doing in his short time.

Understanding every student's poignant pain and always ready to redress it, whenever anyone came to the beloved "Rav Sa" of all the students for help. By providing them all kinds of help with immediate effect, they solved their problems. The manner in which he has worked for the Righs of the students in the recent past is an achievement in itself.

The manner in which he has played his role in helping every section of the society by taking a pledge to improve the lives of the students is commendable. So that every student leader should take inspiration and work for the Rights of the students in their respective universities as much as possible at their level.

Ravindra Singh from Dudhoda, Barmer, completed his early education from Mayur Academy Senior Secondary School in Barmer district.After that he did his further studies from Mohanlal Sukhadia University, BA LLB later, he started LLB from Jodhpur's Jai Narayan Vyas University in 2015. And in 2016, he stepped into politics for student interests, since then he started raising his voice for student interests. This is where their journey begins. And the journey started with such a bang that after a long wait, winning as an independent shows how much the student is in his favor. And he gave the credit of this victory to all the students and tried to clear this debt by working for them step by step. The most important thing about his personality is that despite knowing Hindi and English, wherever you got a chance to give a speech, he gave a speech in his "mother tongue ". It shows how much he loves his mother tongue.

Apart from being a true student-friendly, you are also a social worker who is always ready for noble cause.Along with doing justice to his work, the art of being a spontaneous participant in social work is what connects him the most.And if you have to become fierce for the love, respect, gentleness and student interests towards the soil, then by becoming that too, giving the students their due is a special attribute of his personality.The love and respect that he received from the students as well as all the general public with so much selflessness shows how special he has an image among the people.

Ravindra Singh Bhati is at this stage as a student leader, no one can remain so humble after reaching there. But it is the affection of the people that always keeps them in this natural form.And in future also he will continue to work for everyone with ease. Because he has said that as long as i'm alive , in the same way, along with student Rights, I will continue to fight till my last breath to get justice for the country and society. And I will try my best to get justice for them.