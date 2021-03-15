Samuel Leeds Property Investor & Trainer Plunges Into Real-Estate Investments During UK Recession & Pandemic

As many of you will no doubt be wondering what a recession means for the real estate market and property prices, we decided to put together an article laying out a few ideas from the property guru’s perspective himself.

Ѕаmuеl Lееdѕ , the Property Mogul & Trainer, іѕ thе UК’ѕ mоѕt motivating рrореrtу еntrерrеnеur has helped over 170000 individuals online. Іn аddіtіоn tо thаt, hе іѕ аn іntеrnаtіоnаl ѕреаkеr, and two tіmеѕ bеѕt ѕеllіng author. He has over 300 property deals, purchased his own castle and has a net worth of £16M. He hаs helped budding real-estate investors make ѕmаrtеr іnvеѕtmеntѕ аnd gave them a taste of how intuition and studying the market can help them bесоmе fіnаnсіаllу іndереndеnt bу іnvеѕtіng іn рrореrtу.

How Does A Recession Affect The Property Market?

Entering a recession isn’t automatically bad for everybody, and not all recessions are created equal. Many UK homeowners actually benefited from falling mortgage payments, leaving them with more disposable income than when the economy was growing. Obviously, things aren’t rosy for everyone, and that’s one thing every recession in history has had: polarisation. Recessions generally lead to increased financial inequality, with job losses, fewer promotions, and pay freezes hitting the average Joe and Joanne hard.

Samuel shares, ‘Should you buy property during a recession? This kind of question often benefits from reframing. Instead of asking whether or not you should buy a property during a recession, ask whether or not you need to buy a property right now. Do you have the necessary savings? Is your job looking secure for the foreseeable future? The property market will carry on regardless of whether you enter it or not, so it’s far more important to look at your own personal circumstances rather than trying to second guess what’s going to happen next in terms of price fluctuations.’

Property Investment Saves Businesses From The Damages Of Recession

Samuel Leeds runs businesses - both event management and training company ‘ Property Investors ’. During the pandemic, though businesses had hit low, it was only the real estate investments that helped him survive in good standards while paying his staff, running errands, doing business, and so on. His salary came from his property business during the peak of the pandemic. Some of his property businesses did exceedingly well and this has helped him be adaptable and be fluid to handle his other businesses, staff, event expenses, etc.

Most of the times, property prices are going to do well irrespective of some exceptions which cannot be predicted. However, Samuel Leeds encourages real-estate investments as they are the new smarter investments every individual should engage in. Samuel shares, ‘I think that it’s healthy and important to challenge people to test and see how things could be done better and differently. As a property investor and a trainer, I’m open to critique and love being challenged and asked questions. I also love to debate, because that’s the way to evolve and grow.’

