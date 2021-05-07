Can a woman be pregnant by a man's pre-cum? Can a woman conceive if he ejaculates near the woman's vagina? These are some of the questions that may linger in your head if you have had unprotected sex with someone. Many people feel that the pulling-out method ensures that the woman will not get pregnant and therefore they ditch condoms. BUT one must understand that the pull-out method leaves you at risk of getting pregnant via pre-cum. Sex and Pregnancy: Is 'Withdrawal Method' Really Effective? Can You Get Your Partner Pregnant If You Pull Out Before Orgasm?

What is Precum?

Initial ejaculation during intercourse aka pre-ejaculation is a kind of fluid that comes out before ejaculation, also called the precum. It has been reported in research by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) that the fluids released before ejaculation contain a variety of enzymes and mucus, but do not always contain sperm. Precum is also a kind of natural lubricant.

Can Pre-Cum or Ejaculates Near the Vagina Get You Pregnant?

If any kind of sperm enters the vagina than the woman can become pregnant. This includes that pre-cum (a few drops of a clear liquid that forms at the tip of the penis long before ejaculation) and ejaculation near the vagina can also lead to conception. This is possible because the vagina when lubricated provides a medium for the sperm to float in the woman's body. After coming in contact with the vagina, it is difficult to tell whether there will be a pregnancy or not. Pregnancy can be easily determined by screening at home or having a doctor check it for more accurate results.

The pull-out method is the common name for "withdrawal method". Pregnancy can be avoided with the help of a pull-out method during intercourse. But it doesn't ensure completely that one won't get pregnant. Neither pre-ejaculation nor ejaculation from the penis during intercourse should happen inside or around the vagina. Keep in mind that even a drop of sperm enough to cause pregnancy.

