Having sex doesn't only increase romance in the relationship but also shoots the happy hormones aka endorphins in the body! Sex provides physical as well as mental health benefits. But, it also comes with its own set of issues for which you have to be careful. One of these problems includes fear of unwanted pregnancy. Several contraceptive methods have been developed to avoid unwanted pregnancy or unplanned pregnancy including the use of birth control pills, condoms amongst other methods. One such way to control birth is to have sex with the withdrawal method or pull-out method. This method is highly popular BUT is it really effective? And does this eliminate the risk of unwanted pregnancy at all? Let's find out!

Is 'Withdrawal Method' Really Effective?

No, some people believe that if a man takes out his penis before ejaculation during sex, then the woman will not become pregnant. Whereas during sex, even before ejaculation, a few drops of semen get into the woman's vagina and that is enough to make the woman pregnant. The withdrawal method in sex is not a hundred percent effective. Rather, conception has been seen in about 22 percent of the users who use it. This is not because this method does not work, but rather that this option does not work properly. It is difficult to implement. Contraceptive methods like condoms are more effective than this. Adopting this method requires a lot of self-control.

What are the Benefits of 'Withdrawal Method'?

There may be some benefits of using 'Withdrawal Method' in sex or you can

In addition, using condoms or other contraceptive options may lead to some side effects such as allergies. But, you do not have to face any kind of side effects by using this option. However, the 'Withdrawal Method' in sex may be extended to other contraceptive options. For example, if you are using condoms, using with 'Withdrawal Method' or pull-out method can completely eliminate the fear of unwanted pregnancy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2021 09:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).