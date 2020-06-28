When they say sex can be really messy, they mean it. And what can be a whole lot messier is your hair. For women, managing long hair can be a tough task during sex. You see, you want to believe that open hair looks sexier and sensuous than tying it up, but at the same time, your hair wouldn’t just behave when you’re thrusting and rocking while having sex. For women, managing their hair during sex can be quite a task and if you are looking for ways to make it simpler for you, here are some tips that could come in handy.

Pin back your hair with a butterfly clip

If you feel more confident with your hair open during sex, just pin back your tresses with a butterfly clip. This way, your hair wouldn’t meddle with his thing while you go down on him as it would be neatly tucked behind.

Scrunchie to the rescue

Using a scrunchie can be of great help during sex. Tying up your hair will make you shift your focus from managing your hair to actually enjoying the act.

Braid it

Another way to manage your hair during sex is to braid it beforehand. At the end of the day, it’s all about the confidence and intimacy. You ought to be confident enough that irrespective of open or tied-up hair, your man is still going to find you extremely hot in bed. Second of all, it’s all about the intimacy! If you share a great chemistry and intimacy, sex would be enjoyable either which ways.

Switch to a satin pillowcase

Switching to a satin pillowcase could be another option to consider. Apparently, there is less friction between the hair and a satin pillowcase in comparison to a cotton one. All the other materials except for satin can be rough for your hair leading it to tangle soon. So, it’s best to switch to a satin pillowcase to manage your hair easier.

