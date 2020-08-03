Sex can make your world go round and round if you’re doing it right! And by doing it right, we don’t mean just the sex positions (of course, they’re important as hell!), but also some of the other factors that can lead to great sex life. For a lot of people, physical intimacy is underrated, even today. We still don’t talk much about the importance of being physically attracted to our partner, which is indeed, one of the key factors in keeping the sex life active. Keeping in mind the same, we’ve listed down five of the biggest and most helpful sex tips that every couple must take note of.

Physical Intimacy

Don’t you dare downplay physical intimacy! In adult relationships, physical intimacy upholds the primary spot. And to work on that, you gotta introduce new things to your sex life. For instance, reverse the common sex positions and try and do something adventurous instead. Or maybe plan a romantic outing instead to spice things up.

Communicate and Implement

Communicating about what you like/ don’t like in bed will help you and your partner understand each other’s sexual needs better. It isn’t just important to talk but also to make sure to implement those changes in the bedroom.

Be Open to Experimenting

Be open to experimenting and don’t judge. There might be something completely different or out-of-the-box that your partner might suggest you both do in bed. Don’t freak out but instead, try thinking about it from their perspective. And if you’re comfortable, then go ahead and experiment! You can always turn them down the next time if you don’t like the experience.

Practice Good Hygiene

Practising good hygiene is another important sex tip. No one likes to have sex with someone who is dirty and unkempt. Make sure you clean your body parts, including your genitals thoroughly before and after sex to lead a healthy sex life.

Be Attentive

When it’s just the two of you and things are about to get hotter in there, make sure you give your partner full attention. Don’t be distracted by a few messages or phone calls while you’re in the middle of a steamy sex sesh.

Not only will these tips help improve your sex life but will also help improving your equation with your partner. So, go ahead and try these and do let us know in the comments section if they work well for you.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 09:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).