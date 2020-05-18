How to Make Your Relationship Work amid COVID-19 Lockdown? From Date Nights to Romantic Fun Activities Here's What You Can Do

Love and Relationship (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

While everyone did make memes around how divorce cases saw a splendid boom in China amid the COVID-19 lockdown, it cannot be ignored that spending so much time with each other can harness a relationship. The pandemic has cost us our social lives too, which are one of the key factors that keep us sane. If you and your partner are having a tough time amid the Coronavirus quarantine, here are a few tips to consider to manage your relationship while at home. First Date Tips: 5 Crucial Things to Observe in Your Partner That May Say a Lot!

Give Each Other Space

Don’t be around each other constantly. Give each other enough space. Don’t see or talk to each other for quite some time throughout the day. Have some Me time in your favourite spot of the house without having your spouse around. Being at home 24x7 can make either or both of you rather anxious or depressed. So, make sure you have some time by yourself to deal with your own thoughts.

Do Plan Fun Activities

Reserve certain days for some fun activities. For instance, you can plan a weekend filled with games and fun. The next weekend could be a movie marathon where you binge on some popcorn and watch your favourite movies together. However, it is also necessary to keep in mind that it is absolutely ok to not indulge in activities together if the other person isn’t willing to.

Exercise Together

Try and exercise together at home. This will not only release the happy hormones but will also keep you active throughout the day.

Have a Date Night

Having a date night at home can be one of the most romantic gestures you do for your partner. You could dress up, make some delicious Italian food, have some wine and just enjoy a good date night on a Friday evening. Sounds perfect, isn’t it?

Given that it is uncertain when the situation will refuse to die down, it is also important to be kind to one another. Understand that the other person is going through a rough time and give each other the compassion and love that will help you both overcome this crisis together.