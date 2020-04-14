Is Dating Basically About Sex? Know More About How Are Physical Intimacy & Dating Correlated

Sex and Dating (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The world of dating comes with a plethora of opportunities to get to know the other person better. And that involves sex too. However, dating isn't only about sex. For most people, dating means hanging out with someone who they are attracted to. That may or may not culminate into a relationship and that is a different deal altogether as it depends on a lot of other factors too. Is Social Media PDA Really Important? – Relationship Query of the Day.

As far as the sex is concerned, at the end of the day, aren't we all wanting it? The first date may not necessarily be all about sex, but eventually, if you do end up going on multiple dates, there's going to be sex involved. Love & Relationships: What Should I Do if a Much Older guy Asks me Out? Does Age Difference Matter?

The initial stages of dating are sure exciting but they can be tricky too. And that's probably because you're getting to know the person and that includes getting to know how they're in bed too, and vice versa. People on Tinder Are Not Hooking Up? Study Shows Users Are Not Having More Casual Sex Than a Normal Person.

So, to be honest, dating isn't basically only about sex but it's also about how well two people can get along. Unless you don't have similar interests or life goals, you're not gonna hit it off, in most cases!