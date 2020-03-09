Love & Relationships: What Should I Do if a Much Older guy Asks me Out? Does Age Difference Matter?

Love And Relationship (Photo Credits: Pixnio)

We give examples of celebrity couples with wide age differences who are in a happy and healthy relationship. Yet, when it comes to our world, society doesn’t stop judging those couples who have a wider age difference. A Reddit user is in a dilemma as she met a guy at a coffee shop and they had a great conversation. Later, when he sent her a friend request on a social media platform, she realized that he was way too older than her. Although she loved and enjoyed the conversation they had, she is in two minds as the guy is seemingly older to her. Now she is bothered by the “huge age gap” between them both and can’t stop thinking about what would other people say if they do start dating. Is Social Media PDA Really Important? – Relationship Query of the Day.

Well, to begin with, whether it is casual dating or a serious relationship, it is going to be between you and him and not you and the world. People are going to eventually end up having a judgement, an opinion about anything and everything and that’s not wrong. But you considering to date this guy, who you find genuinely attractive, isn’t wrong either. All you gotta do is stop thinking about what others think and do what your heart says.

As of yet, you’ve only just started talking to him. You don’t even know what kind of a human being he is and what his characteristic traits are. So, it’s advisable for you to actually get to know the guy and on the basis of that, decide whether you see potential in him to be your partner. As of now, enjoy the flirtatious chatting, get a little precarious, a little frisky and see how that works for you guys!