Imagine you’re just about to climax and that’s exactly when your boyfriend’s erect penis becomes soft. While you may be completely fine with it a couple of times but if it keeps happening over and over again – meaning, he just can’t keep it up, how frustrated are you going to be? It is bound to be so because physical intimacy and sex play a crucial role in any and every relationship. A few users on Quora have asked a similar question explaining their concerns over their boyfriends not being able to keep it up. When this issue keeps happening, again and again, one might wonder if there’s something wrong with what they’re doing.

However, there’s nothing to worry about yourself in this scenario unless you’re physically abusing him. There can be a lot of reasons why a penis may lose its erection just within a few seconds or minutes of being up. To begin with, it could be pure performance pressure. If you haven’t had sex for the longest time, it is likely that he is pretty nervous about his performance in bed. In such cases, you both gotta loosen up a little bit, be a little less anxious and just make yourselves comfortable.

The other possible scenario could be a health condition wherein there might be a testosterone deficiency that can be treated medically. Diabetes could also possibly be a contributing factor for him to not be able to get it up. Other physiological and psychological factors or a combination of both could lead to performance pressure too. Excessive intake of alcohol, smoking and being overweight can also cause the penis to go soft during sex.

Once you and your partner have figured out what the problem is, you can always consult a doctor to have a better approach towards it. However, the topic is pretty sensitive to men, so it’s always advisable to communicate about it clearly before taking any further steps.

