Masturbation is primarily fun because you can fantasize about absolutely anything! Even if you have the weirdest fetish, nobody is gonna judge you because nobody is coming to know about it in the first place. There are a lot of things that can go on inside a woman’s mind when she’s masturbating. A user on Quora happened to ask what does a woman think when she’s masturbating and there are quite a few answers to that. From imagining about having sex with a random man to having a sexual fantasy about being dominated, there are various imaginary scenarios that women build in their head when masturbating. Here’s a few of them. Show Some Self Love! 6 Health Reasons to Masturbate.

Fantasizing a Threesome

Just like men, women to fantasize about having sex with more than one partner. A threesome is a thrilling, exciting and an adventurous ride that can turn you on crazily when masturbating.

Fantasizing about a Celebrity

Another common fantasy that men and women have is about fantasizing about a hot celebrity. It could depend on an individual’s personality and preferences who they masturbate to and tbh, this is one of the hottest ways to get turned on!

Masturbating to the Thought of Having Sex with Their Current Partner or an Ex

This is kinda sweet and expected too, no? Most committed women masturbate to the thought of having sex with their own partners. However, there are days when they also masturbate to having sex with one of their exes. In most cases, she doesn’t miss the ex but she sure does miss the sex.

This isn’t just it. Masturbation is also about exploring one’s sexuality and sexual choices. A lot of women also watch porn, read erotica or listen to their masturbation playlist when trying to turn themselves on.

