June 9 is celebrated as National Sex Day every year. As the name suggests the day is dedicated to sexual activity that is known to not just uplift your mood and improve personal relationships but also have actual health benefits. National Sex Day is observed to spread awareness about sex and its effects in our lives and overall health. It has been proved in many studies that sex is not only a great exercise to keep oneself fit, but also the secret of healthy life is hidden in it. Staring at Boobs, Lot of Sex Can Help Live a Longer Life for Men! 4 Other Secrets To Increase Your Life Span.

We all know that sex is an important part of relationships. However, it is also known to help reduce the risk of many health conditions. According to the American Sexual Health Association, men who have had more frequent vaginal intercourse (PVI) have a lower risk of prostate cancer. Apart from this, it has been said in a research that regular sex maintains youth in people and is also helpful in reducing the mortality rate in men. Having sex regularly reduces stress and strengthens the body's immune system. Check out some of the most amazing facts about sex:

Sex Facts:

During sex, hormones called endorphins are released in the body, which helps reduce stress.

It is normal for blood pressure to increase due to stress, but regular sex keeps blood pressure under control.

Having sex regularly helps burn calories, due to which body weight can be controlled.

Sex orgasm acts somewhat like a painkiller for women and provides a certain amount of relief from pain during periods.

When reaching orgasm during sex, the body secretes the prolactin hormone, which leads to a sound, deep sleep. So, say goodbye to insomnia.

According to a study, people who have sex at least three times a week have increased immunity and a lower risk of diseases. The level of antibody immunoglobin A in those who had sex two or three times a week was 30 percent higher than in other people. Sex is also said to help prevent Prostate cancer which is one of the biggest health threats for men over the age of 60. Having sex is a natural way to reduce this risk. A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed that men who ejaculate at least 21 times a month had a lower risk of prostate cancer.

