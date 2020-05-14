Nipple Clamps for Boobgasms! Get Naughty in the Night With Breast Sex Toy Ideas in the Bedroom

Lingerie - pixabay

If stimulated well, one can experience nipple orgasm too. Interesting isn’t it? Nipples are one of the most sensitive parts of the human body and they get stimulated when the foreplay is just too good. Some women can actually get turned on by just nipple play and guys, that’s all it’s gonna take for her to orgasm! So how do you actually stimulate the nipples? Licking, sucking and kissing the nipples sure can work and make a woman crazy horny, but have you also ever thought of trying nipple clamps? BDSM and Kink Equipment: How Nipple Clamps Can Spice Up Your Sex Life to Give You the Perfect ‘Boobgasm’.

What are Nipple Clamps and How do They Work?

Using nipple clamps in the bedroom can be a whole new experience in itself as it will give you all the “BDSM feels” even when you’re not that kind of couple who is into it. However, there are a variety of nipple clamps to choose from. There are some that aren’t painful at all. These nipple clamps will only increase sensation. For those who don’t know, nipple clamps squeeze the nipples in such a way that one derives immense pleasure from the sensation. Now you know how nipple clamps can make sex an adventurous ride!

For How Long Should You Be Wearing Nipple Clamps?

Irrespective of which type of nipple clamps you go for, do make sure that you don’t wear them for more than 10 minutes. Nipple clamps work in such a way that they give maximum pleasure when removed. After your nipples are being tightly held by the clamps for over 10 minutes, blood rushes to them when you have the clamps removed. This, in turn, increases the sensation around that area, hereby leaving you sexually aroused.

Important Advice:

The idea of using nipple clamps sounds interesting and sexy but you have to try it out once before using it in the bedroom. Some bodies can be extra sensitive and it is possible that the nipples may not be able to bear the pain or the sensation. Experts suggest that you can always try them out on your earlobe and see whether the experience is painful or no.

(This article is written for informative purpose only and shouldn’t be substituted for professional advice. Laws related to the subject discussed in the article may vary according to region.)