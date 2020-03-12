Sex Toys: Using a Dildo For The First Time? Here Are Masturbation Tips You Don't Want To Miss

Dildo (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Sex toys can be super fun at times but at the same time, if not used correctly, they can turn out to be a big disappointment. Right from the type of dildo to its texture, it is very important to consider various things before using a dildo for the first time and to make it feel like the real thing. First of all, it is not as easy as it may look like on-screen, whether a movie or porn. It takes time and patience to get an intense climax that sometimes even penetrative sex can't give. Show Some Self Love! 6 Health Reasons to Masturbate.

Did you know that over 70 percent of women do not orgasm via penetration and opt for masturbation instead? Dildos can be your best friend if you use them correctly. There are a few things you might want to consider before buying or using a dildo. Check out:

Type

There are so many types of dildos available in the market like textured dildo, realistic dildo, suction cup dildo, strap-on dildo, double dildo, etc. They are also made out of different material like metal, silicone, glass, wood etc. There are some that vibrate and are better known as vibrators and others that don't. The most loved type has to be the silicone ones because they come closest to a real penis. Electric Toothbrush as Sex Toy? Crazy Household Things People Have Used As Vibrators for Masturbation.

Slow Start Is The Best Start

Always remember the worst thing you can do while sexually stimulating yourself with a dildo is rushing into it. Take your own sweet time. Start with a simple rubbing around the vulva or the "hood" of your vagina. Slowly take it inside your vaginal cavity.

Lube is Important

Especially if you are doing it for the first time, it is important to use lube to make your first time really smooth. It also makes your vaginal area more sensitive. So do not forget the lube.

Explore. Explore. Explore.

Take this time to understand your vagina, your turn-on points, your erogenous zone, etc. Every woman is different and so are her requirements. Explore your genitals.

Try out different positions and even different types of dildos to find out what exactly you like. Make this extremely personal, because no piece of advice is ever going to be enough.