A sexual technique "Singapore Grip" is grabbing headlines, ever since Dr Zoe Williams spoke about it on This Morning and managed to leave the viewers in shock. She revealed that the "Singapore Grip" is a technique used by women where they tighten their vagina during sex. Dr Zoe Williams in a clip explained that the term 'Singapore Grip' referred to a sexual act. She said: "The Singapore Grip is a sexual technique which involves the woman using her vaginal muscles to stimulate a man's penis during intercourse while they remain stationary." Let's know more about this sex practice where women take charge.

Singapore Grip aka Pompoir

Pompoir, a sexual technique is practised to stimulate and arouse men's penis where women use their vaginal muscles and tighten it to improve the friction. This gives better stimulation to the penis and in turn, helps better orgasm. For this, when the man's penis is erect the woman strokes the man's erection while tightening her vagina using a rhythmic, rippling pulse of the pubococcygeus muscles. To strengthen vaginal muscle one may performing Kegel or pelvic floor to provide the rippling sensation. Normally this sex practice is performed in a woman on top position.

The idea is to tighten the vaginal grip to make sex more orgasmic for both men and women. It has been said that women enjoy it too. The technique is said to have originated in India and perfected in Thailand. It is said to provide better orgasm and overall sexual experience. This transformation was initially developed by the priestesses of the Great Mother temples to be used in fertility rituals. With time the technique expanded and became increasingly popular.

