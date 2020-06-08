Smooth Sex For Intense Orgasm: What Is a Lube? Types of Lubricants and Hot Ways to Use Them While Having Sex!

Sexual (Photo Credits: File Image)

From role-play to trying the wackiest of sex positions; we do all sorts of crazy things in the bedroom to make the sex a more thrilling and enticing experience. However, there might be days when you wouldn’t be in the mood to put in extra effort and yet want an incredible sexual experience. Using a lube has always been a common practice whether having sex with someone or while masturbating all by yourself.

What is Lube?

For the uninitiated, lube or a lubricant is used for sexual pleasure. It makes penetration easier than ever. A lot of people believe that a lubricant is used only when a woman is going through vaginal dryness. However, that is not true. A lube just makes the over sexual experience way better which is why many opt for it.

What are the Types of Lubes Available?

There are different types of lubes available in the market including water-based, silicone lubes, oil-based lubes and much more. There are natural lubes available online too that are mostly made of aloe vera and are paraben-free.

There are many ‘creative’ ways to use lube in the bedroom and improve your sexual experience. Of course, this might need you and your partner to do some moving around but let us tell you, it sure is going to be worth it! So, here’s taking a look at some hot ways to use a lube while having sex.

Hot Ways to use a Lube to Satisfy a Man

Adding a few drops of lube in your man’s condom can work wonders! The added sensation is sure to make him crazy horny in bed.

Giving a man a handjob with lube on your hands can make it a whirlwind of an experience for him. Don’t forget to massage his balls too!

Another way to use lube would be to spread it all over his dick and groin and let him watch you lick it.

Hot Ways to use a Lube to satisfy a Woman

Pour a few drops of it on your vagina and let him lick it.

Another way to spice things up would be to wear a hot push-up bra and spread lube all over your breasts. Then ask your man to have his penis rubbed between them. This will make him incredibly hard and will have you on seventh heaven!