Every day we come across new trends everywhere – be it fashion or memes. But now people's love lives are also fitting into trends. Gone are the days when dating meant being in a relationship. Now, every phase of an emerging relationship has become a kind of dating trend. Dating apps are becoming very popular among people to meet and find out suitable partners, resulting in newer dating trends being followed. From Situationships to Infla-dating, young couples are consciously becoming a part of the dating sphere. In this article, we will look at the top dating trends in 2023.

Top Dating Trends in 2023

1. Situationship

One of the most popular dating trends among Gen Z is situationship. A situationship is a romantic relationship without any formal labels. It is essentially a commitment-free relationship since a lot of young people don’t feel ready to handle the commitment pressure. It is a more flexible form of dating where there are no obligations. There is a lesser emotional investment, so it is more convenient for people involved who don’t want to entangle themselves in relationships. Unspoken Rules of a Casual Relationship: From Practising Emotional Detachment to Having an Open Mind, Everything You Need to Know.

2. Dry Dating

It is very common to “meet for a drink” with your partner, but as adults grow more conscious of their health, dry dating is in. Dry dating or sober dates is a trend where the couple avoids drinking alcohol when they go out on dates. This allows them to showcase their true personalities and better understand their partner. It helps to hold meaningful conversations and exchange thoughts rather than being silly under the influence of alcohol.

3. Open Casting

Many of us have fixed ideas of how we want our partners to be, especially in physical appearance. In open-casting dating, you let go of these presumptions and date people who do not look a certain way. So it is no more ‘Tall Dark and Handsome’ but going beyond your type and embracing people with different appearances and personalities.

4. Infla-Dating

The current economic turmoil all over the world has given rise to this money-conscious dating trend. Infla-dating means going on less expensive dates considering the inflation and rising cost of living. Almost 48% of Gen Z daters are okay with going on budget-friendly dates. The uncertain economic situation and layoffs are one of the best ways to date without burning a hole in one’s pocket.

5. Guardrailing

This is one of the most beneficial dating trends to avoid heartbreaks and aches later. Guardrailing means setting healthy boundaries at the start of a relationship. One person often sacrifices all their needs for their partner’s happiness, and while it goes well in the beginning, it leads to fights later. This trend has been dubbed the ‘love-life’ balance since people also want healthy boundaries regarding their romance. It helps to protect the relationship in the longer run.

All of these dating trends prove how the generation is rightly conscious of their relationship and emphasize money and health. Both partners should be on the same page when defining their relationships.

