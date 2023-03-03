She added: "GenZ loves starbuks and Avocado toast but can't afford to buy a home, they can rent branded clothes to impress on SM but hate to commit or marry, studies even show that they are too lazy to have sex as well, the woke worm GenZ are literally like gajar muli.."
"ROLLING EYES AND SILLY SLANG GENz is easy to influence manipulate even brain wash. well!! millennials are so much better, we rule!! how about some yoga, sports and exercise GenZ ...?" Kangana Ranaut Falls for Parody Video of Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker and Lashes Out At Him on Instagram, Later Deletes Post.
Kangana is currently shooting for Chandramukhi 2. Helmed by P. Vasu, it is the sequel to the Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which features Rajinikanth and Jyothika.
