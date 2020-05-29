Safe Sex Positions in Swiss Brothels After Coronavirus Lockdown: Doggy Style and Reverse Cowgirl Positions Will Be Allowed While Threesomes Get a No-No! Check out the Strict Prostitution Rules That Include Sex With Masks and Gloves

Brothel (Photo Credits: Pixabay) Image used for representational purposes only

One of the severely affected businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic is the paid sex service or legal prostitution. However, as Switzerland has relieved the lockdown, Swiss brothels are all set to reopen on June 6. But, while the government has added "erotic business" on a list of activities that will resume shortly, the ProKoRe has been handed over a list of strict rules and regulations along with safe sex positions that the brothels must follow. These strict health rules also include "safe sex positions" and they the ones with minimum face to face contact. People must keep their faces away from each other at "one forearm length apart" during sex. Sex positions like Doggy style and reverse cowgirl positions have been allowed according to the rules. Threesomes and "anal practices" must not be practised without gloves.

Unlike previously when the anonymity of clients could be maintained, it will become important for people to provide with their personal details. These details must be kept for a minimum of four weeks as it can be used to trace people just in case of any cases of COVID-19 infection. The sex workers' group rules also ask for masks to be worn. Sex And Coronavirus Memo: NYC Health Department Goes Graphic, Says 'No Group Sex' And Shares Other Tips.

After having sex the bed sheets must be washed at 140F (60C) after each client and the sex workers must keep their faces a forearm length distance from their clients. The guidelines say: "During sex, positions should be used in which the transmission of droplets(body fluids that may transmit coronavirus) is low," They further said, "There will be no services with close facial contact. There must be a distance of at least one forearm length between the two people. Services involving two or more clients will not be offered. Wearing a mouth and nose covering is recommended for all services. Anal practices will only take place with gloves."

According to the rules, the rooms used by prostitutes should be "aired for at least 15 minutes between each encounter." It has also been advised that both the client and sex worker must have a shower before and afterwards the session. In terms of car sex as well, these rules will be applied and the car number plates can be recorded in this case to ensure that infected clients can be tracked. Prostitution has been legal in Switzerland since 1942 and ProKoRe which is a sex-worker advocacy group has been lobbying for improved rights for sex workers. Coronavirus Precautions: Can You Get COVID-19 From Having Sex or Kissing Your Partner? Here’s What You Should Know.

Recently, scientists found traces of the virus in semen of the recovering coronavirus patients which intensified the fear if sex can transmit COVID-19. The study was carried out by researchers in China who analysed the semen samples of men tested positive for COVID-19. Although it isn't a definite yes, the researchers have expressed that sexual transmission of the deadly virus is possible.