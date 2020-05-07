Coronavirus Can Spread Through Sex? COVID-19 Found in Semen of Infected Men Reveals Possibility of Sexual Transmission in New Study

Coronavirus sexual transmission (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

After numerous theories trying to understand the way of Coronavirus spread, and constant questions if sex can transmit COVID-19, the answer has come as a positive possibility in a recent study. Scientists have found traces of the virus in semen of the recovering coronavirus patients. The study was carried out by researchers in China who analysed the semen samples of men tested positive for COVID-19. Although it does not conclude as a definite yes, the researchers have expressed that sexual transmission of the deadly virus is possible. The study has been published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Coronavirus Precautions: Can You Get COVID-19 From Having Sex or Kissing Your Partner? Here’s What You Should Know.

The study was done at Shangqiu Municipal Hospital, the only designated centre for the treatment of COVID-19 in Shangqiu, Henan province. Authors of the paper, led by Dr Diangeng Li, of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army General Hospital, Beijing, suggested the coronavirus could be found to be sexually transmissible. The researchers analysed over 38 semen samples of men, some who were recovering, some infectious at the time of the study. The men were over the age of 15 and 12 of them were in the stage of acute infection, while the rest had recovered. They found one in six had traces of the coronavirus in their semen - including those who were no longer sick. As per the "noteworthy" points of the study, 8.7% of the recovered patients did have traces of COVID-19 in their semen. Condom Sale Hits a Low Because Fewer People Are Having Sex During Lockdown, Says Durex Condoms.

There was not a follow up conducted to see if the virus survived for a long period in the semen. The team has warned that abstaining from sex during infection or while recovering from coronavirus. Giving the warning of safe sex or rather no sex, the authors said, "Abstinence or condom use might be considered as preventive means for these patients. To avoid contact with the patient’s saliva and blood may not be enough, since the survival of SARS-CoV-2 in a recovering patient’s semen maintains the likelihood to infect others." Pat Robertson Blames Coronavirus On Oral Sex, ‘Lady Chemicals’! Here's The Truth Behind This Fake News Going Viral Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

Meanwhile, the study also has contrasting views from another study conducted in China itself. A study by the Tongji Medical College found no evidence of the virus in semen in 34 Chinese men. The study was published in the journal Fertility and Sterility noted. As of now, it is still not definitely known if semen has contributed to the infection rate of Coronavirus but the latest study indicates a possibility. There is, however, no confirmation on the same in the research paper.