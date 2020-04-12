Sebastian Duarte Griego – The Journey of a Digital marketing Titan

Sebastian Duarte Griego (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sebastian Duarte Griego. To many, this isn't a household name. Yet he is the man behind accounts amassing 4 million followers. The social media mogul goes by the Instagram handle @sick and has established an Instagram empire across multiple accounts.

Griego's youth was similar to many others; his parents led a monotonous 9-5 life, forever stuck in the struggle of the masses. Sebastian, who was preparing to join the workforce, realised that he didn't want this lifestyle. Rather, he opted to pursue his inner passion for entrepreneurship with the aspirations of making millions.

Using his pre-existing knowledge of social media Sebastian began his Instagram venture in 2017. After posting quality content consistently on a schedule for a period of time, Sebastian began to reap the rewards. He gained in excess of 40,000 followers within just a few months! Sebastian didn't stop there. His persistency and grit ensured this growth wasn't squandered.

Sebastian’s success on Instagram resulted in him becoming a well-connected member of the Instagram community. People high up began to take notice and before long Sebastian was operating with California based digital marketing agencies in order to aid in boosting their social media portfolios.

This wasn’t Sebastian's sole hustle. Griego's entrepreneurial brain meant he never stopped thinking of money-making ideas. The young business was a pioneer of e-commerce sites - the concept that you can make money by driving traffic to your website through Facebook adverts - a method that has now been mass adopted by thousands of e-commerce sites.

Sebastian’s influence spreads far and wide, directly influencing his 4 million followers via his existing accounts. He also indirectly influences million more consumers on the pages that he consults on. His personal account @sick is currently on 40,000 followers, a significant figure that is sure to grow in the near future.