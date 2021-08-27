Chris N. Cheetham-West, international speaker, author and President of LR Training Solutions, announced today that his book, Digital Marketing for Results: How to Focus on What Matters, will be distributed at SkillPath events.

SkillPath has been a leader in learning and development since 1989. The company provides professionals worldwide with strategic and innovative training solutions. SkillPath hosts 16,000 events annually and will promote Digital Marketing for Results at marketing and copywriting events.

West, a former marketing manager and key product strategist for Google, was voted one of the Top 50 Black Entrepreneurs in 2020. He has been a keynote speaker at events in 48 states as well as Canada, France, and Germany. Digital Marketing for Results was named one of the best digital marketing books by BookAuthority.

With Digital Marketing for Results, West has simplified the overwhelming task of entering into digital marketing. West helps organizations determine the steps needed to achieve the best results in the digital marketing landscape by outlining what is important in a digital marketing strategy. Digital Marketing for Results dives deep into fostering engagement from the right audiences and using tools like Google Analytics to optimize digital marketing strategies.

“I am grateful to SkillPath for choosing to offer Digital Marketing for Results to attendees at their events. I am always happy when value is found in the resource and am thankful for the opportunity to share tips to increase digital marketing success,” West said.

About the book-

With the many options available to market your organization, you might be wondering, which one you should choose, or what would drive the most results across all these different options. Social Media, Analytics, SEO, Online Ads and more, all play a crucial role in getting results. This book will cover several new ideas many brands and teams are using to get the most out of online platforms. It is easy to get overwhelmed by the number of channels available to us. Timing and remaining current with what is working can be the key to success. After reading this book, you will gain the confidence and motivation to implement the right online strategy for your organization.

About Chris

Chris N. Cheetham-West, MBA is an international speaker, author, and Founder of LR Training Solutions. Formerly, he served in a position at Google where he managed the area of marketing key products.

Not only did his career take him to 48 states, but he also conducted presentations to teams in Germany, Canada, and France. Chris helps teams save time and focus on what truly matters, by using the latest tools to collaborate online. He was awarded the Nido Quebain scholarship from the National Speakers Association for his MBA.

He helps organizations grow online by using the latest strategies. Chris has worked with teams at global brands such as: Government of Canada, Mercedes-Benz, Canon, and other companies. His business was recently awarded a grant from the Comcast Rise Investment Fund. He is a speaker who always shares a wealth of actionable ideas that leaders can use right away to make a difference in their team’s success.