Acclaimed author S.G. Prince is scheduled to release the long-awaited final installment of her bestselling Elvish trilogy on July 31, 2021. From romance to intrigue, Prince’s third book promises more of the stunning world that has captivated readers from the initial debut of her breakout series.

The Elvish Trilogy follows Venick, a human with a tendency to wander in the wrong places, and Ellina, the elf sworn to kill any human who crosses into the elflands. For reasons unbeknownst to Venick at the time, Ellina chooses to let him live when she catches him on the wrong side of the border. But as tensions flare between the two, Venick and Ellina realize that with war looming, black magic in play, and dark actors lurking, the only thing worse than losing their lives is losing each other.

Since first publishing Elvish in 2018, Prince has earned a devoted following of readers who enjoy her sweeping, evocative prose and twisty plots. With their gritty action scenes and relatable characters, Elvish and its sequels will appeal to fans of Leigh Bardugo and Maggie Stiefvater.

Reviewers hail Prince’s well-developed characters and expert worldbuilding, describing Elvish as “vivid” and “compelling.” In Elder, Prince continues to establish herself as a powerhouse fantasy author in this engrossing sequel. As readers count the days to the release of Ember, the final book in the trilogy, it’s clear that Prince is an exceptional new voice in the fantasy genre.

Elvish and Elder are available for purchase on Amazon.com. Pre-order Ember to reserve a copy before its highly anticipated release on July 31, 2021.

S.G. Prince is the author of the bestselling Elvish series and you can find out more about her at her website. She writes about magic, outcasts, secrets, and forbidden love. Prince currently lives in Seattle with her husband and their two fluffy pups.