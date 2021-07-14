Nowadays, everyone wants to become a successful person. As well with names everyone wants fame also. They only want names. But, here Anik Rayhan Apon started his career to become a successful person. Because, according to Anik Rayhan Apon, if you get a name then you will get fame automatically.

Career

Anik Rayhan Apon started his career running as a Gamer. He is also The Founder and CEO of “Pick The Story” Agency. It is a fully traveling agency that helps people to find a place and to explore more places. He Was Born on 4th July 1995 in Bangladesh. He Passed His College Life in Government Titumir College. His family shifted to Dhaka and since then Anik was living in Dhaka. Fascinated towards gaming since childhood, Anik was less attracted towards academics. He was in good form in games & sports. He used to participate in various sports competitions during his school days. A good family life & family time Anik experienced until now.

He is Good at Music

He started his new YouTube channel called “Anik Rayhan Apon”. Now in this channel he is providing Gaming Clips, Music, Tutorials. YouTube officially verified his channel and he has an official artist channel on YouTube.

Now, you wonder why YouTube verified Anik Rayhan Apon channel as a musical artist. Because in 2021 he released his first soundtrack on Spotify music streaming platform. But, after some days he released it officially on Soundcloud, YouTube music, Apple Music, Amazon Music, JioSaavan and many others. Anik Rayhan Apon has released his soundtracks on foreign music streaming platforms like Deezer, Tidal and Napster. You can get Anik Rayhan Apon music on TikTok, Instagram or Facebook library also.

Work Smartly, Not Hardly

Anik Rayhan Apon also known as a successful Entrepreneur. Now he is officially verified on google, yahoo and bing as a Gamer, Entrepreneur and Musician. According to Anik Rayhan Apon, without hard work you can't get success. Just keep following your dreams.

He is available on his Official Webpage & Social Platform Like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc.