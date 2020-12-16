The secret recipe to realize success is to remain working hard. “There aren't any shortcuts to achieve on top. After all, life isn't an elevator. You've to climb the steps called trying, failing and repeating until you reach your destination called success”, quotes the celebrated Indian Artist Thepssaini.

He is the person with diverse talents and is one of the budding names from the youtube. Started working at a very early age within the sector of entertainment, Thepssaini worked as a youtuber before embarking his journey as an Artist. He always said first i am YouTuber then i am Artist. In the internet world everyone knows him as Thepssaini but, his real birth name is Parkashjit Singh.

Parkashjit Singh belong to a bourgeoisie family. But, he always said people make his future better with the lot of diligence. Thepssaini father Parmjit Singh is an taxi driver and his mother Karmjit Kaur is an household lady.

Being the founder of Thepssaini Services, the entrepreneur has aced every project that has are available his way. The Mohali based company could also be a one-stop destination for all the digital solutions including marketing, PR , online image reputation, social media marketing and much more.

Thepssaini could also be an excellent asset and inspiration for our Indian community as he also represents our county on such an high level and is making a worldwide impact on the whole world.

If you'd wish to urge in-tuned with him you'll by following his instagram account @thepssaini

We desire him luck for all his future works and initiatives and he might also achieve all that he dreamt!

