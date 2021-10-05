MindStir Media has been endorsed by Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington and Mariel Hemingway, the granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway. Now MindStir is adding Tom Arnold to the mix. Arnold recently praised MindStir Media in a short video posted on the company’s YouTube channel.

Tom Arnold stated in the video: “A lot of great people are using it. It’s a quality company. They’ve won awards, I’m not even kidding. And they can expertly produce an eye-catching, high-quality book and market it …MindStir Media, these are quality people. You get a good-looking book …" he continued, holding up a copy of his published book. "It will change your life, I can promise you that. Check out MindStir Media.”

Tom Arnold has around 175 acting credits to his name since 1991. He is also a producer and writer. Notable acting appearances include Nine Months, Austin Powers, True Lies and Sons of Anarchy. He was also part of Fox Sports’ The Best Damn Sports Show Period.

The owner and CEO of MindStir Media, J.J. Hebert, shared his excitement in receiving the endorsement: “I’ve been a big fan of Tom Arnold’s since watching the movie True Lies in which he stars alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis. It was one of my favorite movies at the time. I’ve followed Tom’s career ever since,” he said. “I’m so incredibly honored to have his name attached to my business all these years later,” he added.

J.J. Hebert founded MindStir Media in 2009 and has since helped thousands of self-published authors achieve their dreams. Hebert is responsible for seeking out and landing major endorsements and is an advocate of using celebrity influencers in marketing. “Not only can a celebrity help catapult a business to the next level,” he said, “but they can also help take a book to an entirely new level, too. The power of celebrity should not be overlooked.”

Hebert offers celebrity endorsement packages through MindStir Media in which authors can receive endorsements from stars such as Kevin Harrington from Shark Tank and Mariel Hemimgway. “I’m in talks with more celebrities to help authors stand out through influencer marketing,” Hebert said. “This type of marketing shouldn’t just be reserved for businesses; authors should use it too, and I’m trying to make it more accessible to authors throughout the world through MindStir Media’s services.”

On top of celebrity endorsements, MindStir Media (mindstirmedia.com) helps with book design, editing, illustration, publishing, distribution, marketing and publicity. MindStir is rated the number one self-publishing company by Kev’s Best, The Penny Matters and Influencive.