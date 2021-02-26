Entrepreneurs are changing the world. In the blink of an eye, innovative entrepreneurial minds can turn a sketch, a seemingly impossible idea, into reality. But becoming a changemaker is not for everyone. The road to entrepreneurship is cemented with challenges and therefore is a journey made only for those who have the guts to go against the odds. While many have failed, there are a few notable, brave exceptions that have risen from the rest of the pack, proving that they are worthy of such recognition. Here are the top ten entrepreneurs worth watching in 2021:

1 Elon Musk

Hailed as one of the most influential entrepreneurs of the time, Elon Musk has captivated the world’s attention as a thought leader and changemaker. He was born on June 28, 1971, to his South-African father and a Canadian mother. Musk co-founded the online bank X.com, which merged with Confinity in 2000 to form the company PayPal. He is also the genius behind SpaceX, the maker of futuristic vehicles and spacecraft. Additionally, Musk is one of the first significant investors and CEO of Tesla, the leading electric car manufacturer in the world. The business magnate attended the Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, and transferred two years later to the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Physics and Economics.

2 Seyed "Master Jeff" Jafar Jafari

Seyed Jafar Jafari or "Master Jeff" is an educator with more than 2 decades of experience. As the founder and CEO of Psc Academy, Inc. and Buildgoal, Inc., Master Jeff has served more than 100,000 students and developed over 5000 coaches in 32+ countries. He is a self-made millionaire under 20 and ranked for Top 20 Instagram Account to Follow in 2021 on Yahoo and NY Wire.

Website: www.pscacademy.com; www.buildgoal.com

3 Zachary Sarf

Zachary Sarf is the Co-Founder of Create Every Opportunity Inc. and FlipFlop LLC. FlipFlop LLC was built when Zachary was just a sophomore in college. His first company proved to be successful, and because he wanted to do more in terms of social entrepreneurship, he then got the idea to start the Create Every Opportunity organization.

Create Every Opportunity Inc. is an education organization that provides high schools, both public and private, with an after-school and hybrid learning program that gives students basic knowledge about starting, growing, and maintaining a business. They also teach common sense knowledge and financial literacy basics. The company gives their students access to a private crowdfunding platform that allows them to seek investments to start or grow their business.

Zachary hopes to see the CEO Program being taught throughout the country and to educate the world about financial literacy and entrepreneurship.

Website: www.createeveryopportunity.org

4 Daniel Rondberg

Author, speaker, marketer, family man, and coach, people often wonder what Daniel Rondber can’t do. The entrepreneur has built a reputation for excelling in the financial services industry for over two decades. Currently based in Mesa, Arizona, Daniel is helping people with his unparalleled financial strategies and education. Daniel is best known for his latest program called The Infinity Method, a proven method for solving annuity appointment marketing problems using the most powerful algorithms in the world to deliver high results throughout the year.

Before founding his own brand, Daniel worked as a financial consultant for his father’s team, focusing on tax reduction and retirement security. He is also the author of four financial help books, including No Stone Left Unturned: How to Cash in on this Hidden Treasure in the Tax Code and Pay Off Your Mortgage: Pay Down Your Biggest Debt Fast - The Key to Financial Freedom.

Website: www.dannyrondberg.com

5 Steve Huffman

Steve Huffman is a web developer and technology entrepreneur. He’s best known as the CEO and founder of Reddit, a discussion and news website that currently ranks as one of the world’s top twenty websites.

Along with his college roommate, Alexis Ohanian, Steve first put Reddit on the map in 2005. After first pitching an idea for a food-ordering app in the Y Combinator tech boot camp, Steve and Alexis got the idea from YC founder Paul Graham to develop an idea for a new-sharing site instead. That’s when Reddit came about. In 2009, Huffman left Reddit for a season. During that time, he co-founded an airfare search-engine website called Hipmunk, where he also served as Chief Technology Officer.

In 2015, Steve would ultimately return to Reddit after the company faced many hurdles and controversies. Today, he currently still leads the company as its top executive.

Reddit account: Spez

LinkedIn: Steve Huffman

6 Brandon Chastang

Widely known for his alias, B MCFLY, which stands for Being Motivated Comes From Loving Yourself, Brandon Chastang is carving a name for himself as a motivational speaker, activist, podcast host, and messenger who amplifies knowledge across his social media platforms to spread awareness on real-life issues—education, gun violence, mental health, rehabilitation, and drug addiction, to name a few.

Before finding his voice as an advocate on social media, Brandon also had to overcome drug addiction by receiving help from a rehab facility. The experience awakened his desire to help his community overcome personal, professional, and social issues that hinder them from reaching their potential. Today, Brandon is empowering the youth to use critical thinking. His podcast is called Self Inventory, and his viral videos that gained over 20 million views encourage the youth to radiate positivity, learn from his past, and be optimistic about their future.

Instagram: @b.mcfly_

Website: www.linktr.ee/Bmcfly

7 Tamairo Moutry

Tamairo Moutry is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin native, and a real estate broker who owns four virtual real estate companies in Wisconsin, Illinois, Georgia, and Florida. She has transformed her businesses into money-making machines. Tamairo specializes in many different aspects of real estate which include traditional sales, real estate investing, traditional and private mortgage lending, luxury, new construction, and real estate development.

Tamairo is also a real estate investor who owns multiple properties in Wisconsin, Georgia and Florida. She's a Real Estate Developer in Florida and is currently building new construction homes. Aside from that, she is also a Wisconsin Real Estate Instructor who coaches, trains, and mentors realtors and novice and seasoned Real Estate Investors. Tamairo works with a lot of out-of-state real estate investors by helping them to grow their portfolios and provides a one stop shop concierge for them.

Facebook: Tamairo Moutry

Facebook Group: Top Women in Real Estate

Website: www.showingnew.com/Tamairomoutrysellshomes

8 April Custodio

Becoming an entrepreneur and partnering with fortune 500 businesses at age 21, it was evident that April Custodio was a natural leader and industry disrupter. As the oldest of 10, she’s always been in a leadership and philanthropic position. Figuring out the best solution so everyone can maintain a happy household is a superpower of hers. These traits have transcended into her role as a Casting Director in the fast moving and cut-throat entertainment industry. You can take a peek behind the scenes of casting as she's ranked for top 20 Instagram accounts to follow in 2021. Curated casting in the film and commercial world has her dominating the industry with ease and grace as she preps, casts, and wraps projects with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Instagram: @tallapril

Website: www.houseoftalentcasting.com

9 Nicole Kulovany

Nicole Kulovany, former Miss New York, started her career just out of college. And in her journey, she continuously ended up alongside these anomaly start-up business owners, who, in the end, set records. She learned three things: money matters, drive, and skillset. Without all three, you're toast.

In the past, she watched as these top dogs took her mother's mortgage or their very last funds from their IRA and won huge contracts, taking over market share. What's the secret? She said, “Capital and guts.” It takes guts.

She is now one of the heads of a firm in Wall Street who is lending out huge capital. In just one month, she started gaining company-wide recognition with her performance. She feels her heroism this year is helping business owners do more than just float through and survive, but to "thrive out of 2020 to the mountaintops."

Twitter: @NicoleKulovany

Website: www.crowncityfunding.com

10 Tony Pec

Tony Pec, known as “The Godfather of Instagram,” is the co-founder of Y Not You Media, a Forbes-accredited social media marketing agency headquartered in New York. With their talented team of 17, they help businesses and brands across the country get attention, build a brand, and generate leads and sales. Tony is also a co-founder of Y Not Print, a full service paper and merch printing shop located in New York.