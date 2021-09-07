The success of a business relies heavily on the products or services provided and the way it gets presented to the consumers. Lack of proper presentation makes it difficult for companies to stand out from the crowd and get an edge over the competition. As a result, many businesses struggle to increase sales, garner attention from their targeted audiences, and experience exponential growth that could've led to a drastic profit increase. It's a problem no business wants to experience.

While some businesses struggle to present properly to get attention from consumers, one skilled public speaking coach assists these companies and their owners, helping them learn what it takes to excel. Jose Ucar , a global TEDx Speaker, NLP Coach, and the founder of Finding Excellence , has much to offer the businesses looking to become an authority and grow.

"I've spent the last ten years traveling the world while growing and promoting different businesses using communication skills to my advantage. My goal is to provide people with the confidence needed to present the best version of themselves and their businesses when communicating with others and speaking in public. A lot of businesses don't realize that they're missing out on amazing opportunities because they lack the skills to create an instant human connection that appeals to both the heart and mind," shared Ucar. "A consistent state of charismatic confidence with a well-thought-out presentation map will connect deeply with the hearts and minds of your audience. In addition, it's important to exude confidence when speaking to the audience. You want to get people to trust in you and believe in what you're offering. If you can do that, you can succeed."

Jose Ucar certainly understands the critical elements to succeeding in business and wants to make sure others know what they'll need to achieve their goals. "It starts with having the right level of confidence… The kind of confidence that enables you to serve others through your unique value. Along with confidence, you'll need to have a specific process or structure to get people on your journey and then come up with a set of powerful questions aimed at understanding what the people want and need so that you can serve them. For example, consumers don't necessarily want someone selling to them, but they do want to buy. So, the best thing to do is focus on sustainably serving others. If not, you'll struggle in the industry," said Ucar.

The kind of confidence Ucar exudes while publicly speaking in front of large audiences consisting of thousands of people watching him is the confidence he wants to help others find. Those who'd like to become more confident and achieve a greater level of success with their business ventures can book a virtual coffee meeting with Jose Ucar. Not only does he offer virtual meetings, but he's also always looking forward to helping someone new within his growing community of more than 40,000 online students taking his World-Class Communicator Online Training Course. So when entrepreneurs want to succeed, they know they can go to Jose Ucar for help.