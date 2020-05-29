Disney World Reopening Date is July 11! Know Everything About Florida Theme Park Reservations and How It's Planning to Ensure Social Distancing

Disney World reopening (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Coronavirus pandemic saw the closing in of almost every place, from schools to theme parks around the world. One of the most-loved and visited Disney theme parks are also shut for months. The company opened its first theme park Disneyland Shanghai early this month, following three months of lockdown. As people get ready to live with social distancing as the new normal, Disney World in Florida is planning on phased reopening on July 11. Although that is more than a month away, excited visitors are already looking up for more details. “Disney World reopening”, “Disney July 11”, “Disney reservations” are among the top searches on Google in the fast few days. Ahead of the opening, we give you more details on the dates and guidelines of the phased reopening of Disney World, Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom. Yosemite National Park Reopening Date: Know About The Newly-Planned Guidelines to Ensure Social Distancing in National park in California.

Disney's theme parks in Florida have been closed since March 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Walt Disney World Resort plans to begin on July 11. Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom to begin a phased reopening to the general public on July 11 and EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios will reopen on July 15. Disney retail stores will also open in a phased manner around the world, with a select number of stores in the United States, Europe and Japan. Once reopened, the management of the parks will be a lot different, with limits on visitors and control on guest density to ensure social distancing as they mention on their blog.

Social Distancing and Reservation Guidelines

All visitors will have to undergo temperature check and compulsory wear face masks. The park will have a provision of providing face masks to those who don't bring their own.

Existing ticket holders and those will annual passes will be able to make reservations first before the new ticket sales begin.

The resort will start cashless transactions.

Shows that take large gatherings like parades and nighttime firework and events will not begin immediately following the reopening.

The character meets and greets will also be unavailable for some time.

The number of hand-sanitizing stations will be increased.

The phased plan for reopening was submitted by the Orange County government and it still needs approval from the mayor and Florida governor. Disney's Magic World Kingdom is the most-visited theme park in the world which records millions of visitors every year. The coronavirus outbreak has severely hit the company and the opening will be a great deal for the company.