New Year 2022 is here. It's time to work on those new year resolutions that we so excitedly make, and one of the most-kept resolutions is related to travelling. Keep on reading to get a month-wise breakdown of long weekends in 2022 in India with dates of all festivals and events to plan your mini-vacations and short trips in advance. List of Major Indian Festivals and Events in 2022: From Holi to Diwali, Eid al-Fitr to Guru Nanak Jayanti, Ganesh Chaturthi to Durga Puja- Get Dates of All Festivities.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have held back their travelling plans in 2020 and 2021, but with things looking to get better, it's time to plan your travel again. 2022 is filled with many long weekends providing ample opportunities to travel! We at LatestLY have curated a list of long weekends in 2022 for you to make it easier to plan your next mini-vacation.

2022 began on a happy note, with New Year's Eve 2021 falling on a Friday, making it a Fri-YAY. What better than starting your new year on the weekend with a vacation. Plan a great New Year holiday with December 31 being Friday, followed by Saturday and Sunday on January 1st and 2nd. In the same month, Lohri and Pongal fall on a Friday, i.e., January 13. Therefore, three holidays together with Saturday and Sunday being on January 14th and 15th.

Later take and off on February 28, Monday and plan your long weekend as Feb 26th & 27th being Saturday and Sunday. And March 1 being Shivratri. Therefore, celebrate your long weekend starting February 26 and ending on March 1.

April again comes with a long weekend with Mahavir Jayant/ Vaisakhi on April 14, Thursday, Good Friday on April 15, Friday and then Saturday and Sunday on April 16 and 17, respectively. The very next month, May, comes with Buddha Purnima on May 16, Monday, which gives you another extended weekend from May 14 to 16.

August 2022 is going to be a party month with so many holidays. Starting from August 6 to 8th as Saturday, Sunday and Muharram on Monday. After that comes a long vacation with Raksha Bandhan on August 11, Thursday, take the Friday off and enjoy the weekend. And then the new week opens with a National Holiday, Independence Day on Monday, August 15 and Parsi New Year on August 16. Adding more to it, August 19 is Janmashtami which is a Friday. So again, August 19 to 21 is another extended weekend. List of Long Weekends in 2022 in India: Check Holiday Dates in New Year Calendar To Plan Your Vacation in Advance.

Going ahead, October starts with a Sunday, later October 2, Sunday being Gandhi Jayanti, then October 3,4 and 5th will be celebrated as Maha Ashtami, Maha Navmi and Dussehra. Again, in mid-October with Saturday and Sunday on October 22 and 23, the weekend clubs with Diwali on October 24, Monday and Govardhan Pooja on October 25, Tuesday.

2022 has many long weekends for you to travel and party and do whatever you have missed out on in 2021. So plan your vacations and parties in advance with our sorted list of long weekends of the year.

