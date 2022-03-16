Rang Panchami is celebrated on Chaitra Krishnapaksh Panchami, which is the fifth day of the second fortnight of the month of Chaitra. This year Ranga Panchami 2022 will be observed on Tuesday, March 22. Holi 2022 Date in India: When Dhulandi or Rangwali Holi Will Be Celebrated? Know Significance of Dhuleti, The Festival of Colours.

Ranga Panchami is usually celebrated in Indore and Maharashtra. The procession is headed by a water tank with high jet pressure, two ceremonial cannons and a camel circumambulator the town. People gather together to get coloured by the cannon. The festival is celebrated with great pomp and show. As you celebrate Ranga Panchami 2022, we at LatestLY have curated a list of places you must visit to enjoy the festival.

1. Hampi

The streets of Hampi become lively and colourful during the Rang Panchami. The ruins of the Vijaynagar Empire become alive during the festival as the locals gather together and celebrate by dancing and drumming.

2. Vrindavan

At Vrindavan, you can enjoy the good one-week celebration of the festival at the Banke Bihari temple. To watch the best of colours at play, you can also visit Dwarkadheesh temple.

3. Punjab

Punjab is a destination that offers a mix of adventure, spirituality, gastronomy and culture. Hola Mohalla, observed by the Nihang Sikhs, is one major attraction during this time. This is a unique celebration of Rang Panchami that you must not miss. Holi 2022 Celebration: From Lathmar Holi To Holla Mohalla, Here's How The Colourful Festival Is Celebrated Across India.

4. Jaipur

The major attraction of Jaipur during the Rang Panchami is the Elephant festival. The festival's major highlights are folk dances, cultural shows, and beauty contests.

5. Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand celebrates a typical Kumaoni Holi. The people dress in traditional outfits, croon Khari songs and dance to the local tunes. The festival in Uttarakhand had different variants called Baithika Holi, Khadi Holi and Mahila Holi. People move in groups and wish each other on this day.

As you celebrate the festival with colours and flowers, you must visit the above-mentioned places to witness the diverse celebrations of Rang Panchami 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Ranga Panchami 2022!

