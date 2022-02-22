New Delhi, Feb 22: Climate change in recent years has been extreme with harsh winters being extended to extremely hot summer weather. It's also inspiring to see people taking the initiative to make the world a better place to live by making a conscious decisions.

Creating an opportunity to live in an environment- friendly manner, Odisha paves the way for eco-retreats in India, for an environmentally friendly lifestyle. Odisha Tourism: From Konark Sun Temple to Chilika Lake, 16 Top Tourist Attractions of the Land of God.

The state has set up an eco resort on the idyllic Ramchandi Beach for some great glamping (glamorous camping). Fall asleep to the sounds of waves and wake up to a panoramic view of the ocean. The glam camp promises more enthralling experiences of Odisha's bountiful historical and architectural heritage.

Odisha Paving the Way for Eco Retreats in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

"Odisha's eco-retreat is about more than just ancient monuments and landmarks; it's also about outdoor living on the beach, water sports, and making conscious decisions. Internal discussions have been taking place to replicate the eco-retreat in the market in India," said Samit Garg, Founder, E Factor Experiences Ltd.

Odisha Paving the Way for Eco Retreats in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

While camping is already quite environmentally friendly, there are ways to make it even more so. The eco-retreat in Konark made certain that their camping equipment designs were eco friendly. From cleaning supplies to personal care bamboo toothbrushes, and dry grass dustbin the sustainable options were all around.

Odisha Paving the Way for Eco Retreats in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Offering an unparalleled experience, visitors are treated to cultural performances, guided tours to nearby destinations of nature, culture, historic and architectural importance, and other recreational activities including adrenaline-inducing water sports, ATV rides, beach volleyball and archery.

"Travelers must visit the Sun Temple, Konark Museum, Baulkham Sanctuary, and the Golden Beach in Puri which has been recently re-certified as a Blue Flag Beach. Guests interested in art and crafts can visit Saharanpur, a heritage crafts village where every household is an art gallery in itself. This luxurious retreat by the beachside is surely an indulgent holiday space, away from the hustle-bustle of the city life to rediscover yourself," says Sachin R Jadhav, Director Tourism, Government of Odisha.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2022 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).