Each year a large number of Indians and foreigners visit the monument of love, the Taj Mahal to enjoy cultural performances, gorge on drool-worthy foods, embark on fun rides and go on a shopping spree with family and friends. The whole occasion is commemorated as Taj Mahotsav, which was started in 1992. Taj Mahotsav is a ten-day-long cultural festival held in Agra to promote the creative art of craftsmen and help them to showcase their skills and talent. To be precise, the Mahotsav is a melting pot of tradition and civilization and is the most famous fair of art, craft, culture, and traditional cuisine.

Taj Mahotsav 2022 Date And Venue

This year the dates of the Taj Mahotsav have been rescheduled from February 18 to February 27. The ten-day-long fest will be celebrated from March 20 to March 29 at Shilpgram, a well-known handicraft village in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, that is a stone's throw away distance from the Taj Mahal.

Taj Mahotsav 2022 Theme

This year's theme for the most famous cultural gathering is 'Aazadi ke Amrit Mahotsav sang, Taj ke rang‘.

Taj Mahotsav 2022 Timing And Tickets Price

The cultural celebration, organized by the Department of Tourism will commence between 10 AM to 10 PM as per the official site of Uttar Pradesh Tourism. The entrance fare for Taj Mahotsav is only Rs. 40. Also, a group of 100 school students will get an entry for Rs 500. However, 2 teachers with a group of 100 students are allowed to enter without any additional price. Children below five and foreign tourists can visit the Mahotsav free of cost.

Taj Mahotsav 2022 Activities And Events

Taj Mahotsav aggrandizes the country's rich music, art, culture, dance, and food by serving as an acknowledgment to the craftsmen. The art and craft that are displayed during the cultural carnival have immense variety as over 400 legendary artisans from different parts of the globe get an opportunity to showcase their skills and amazing work. Beautiful figurines, jewelry, vintage, and wonderful furniture, traditional clothes, unique artwork, and lamps are among some of the displays during the fest. Moreover, food enthusiasts can taste mouthwatering cuisines from different regions across India by renowned chefs. Throughout the Mahotsav, the visitors can experience the richness of folk, classical music, and dances from various regions of the country in the way they were performed centuries ago.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2022 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).