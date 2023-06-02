The state of Telangana in South India was once under the rule of Vakatas, the Chalukyas, the Satvahanas and then the Nizams. With its rich historical past, several tourist places in the state lure a history lover. From historic forts to ancient temples, several monuments preserve the magnificent history of this place. If you ever want to visit this state as a tourist, here are five places that should be on your list. Telangana Formation Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know All About The State Formation Day.

5 Tourist Spots to Visit in Telangana

1. Charminar

A visit to Telangana would be incomplete without exploring the iconic structure of Charminar. Build in the year 1591, this unique structure blends Indo-Islamic architecture. The bustling old city lanes are best to explore on foot and indulge in meat delicacies. You can also climb to the top on the winding stairs to enjoy a panoramic view of the city and immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere.

Charminar | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Nagarjunasagar

A spectacular manmade dam, it is the world’s tallest masonry dam built over the Krishna River. With expansive vistas of the surrounding greenery and tranquil waters, this spot is a must-visit for nature lovers. You can even visit the nearby island to see some ancient Buddhist ruins. Top Sights in North East India: 9 Places to Visit in North East That Will Definitely Offer You A Unique Travelling Experience.

Nagarjunasagar | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

3. Warangal

Transport back to the historical era of glorious kings and queens by visiting Warangal. Between the 12th and 14th centuries, it was the Kakatiya dynasty's capital. The whole city is believed to be carved out of one rock, a marvel in itself! The Warangal Fort is also an architectural masterpiece. The intricate stone carvings, arches and pillars enchant a history buff.

Warangal | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary

Located in the Khammam district of Telangana is this wildlife sanctuary spread over 635 sq km. The Kinnerasani River passes through this forest and meets Godavari. If you love exploring flora and fauna, you will find an immense treasure in this sanctuary. Some of the animals and birds that are commonly seen here include Chinkara, Chousinghas, Sambars, Cheetals, Gaura, Jackals, Wild Boars, Jungle Fowls, Quails, Nuktas, Spoonbills, etc. If you are lucky enough, you may even spot panthers.

Kinnerasani River | Representational Image (Photo Credits: India Netzone)

5. Adilabad

A gradually emerging tourist spot in the northern part of the state, Adilabad offers a tranquil environment and has several picnic spots around. It’s a hidden gem that offers a unique blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and tribal traditions. Kala Ashram, Kadam Dam, Kuntala Waterfall, and Basar Temple are some spots you can see here.

Adilabad | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Telangana's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty make it an enticing destination for travellers. So if you want to go to an offbeat location, you should explore this state.

