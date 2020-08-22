Hailing from Port Au Prince, Haiti, 24 year old Afro & Pop artist Kadda Sheekoff has been making a name for himself as a musician. Kadda Sheekoff, whose real name is Gregory Pierre, lives in a house in Somerset, N.J.

Kadda Sheekoff was born in Haiti in 1993 and was drawn to music from an early age because of church. He used to sing and also play flute for his church choir.

Kadda Sheekoff says the only two cities he wants to visit is Yaounde and Douala he explained that his decision to move to Cameroon is because he heard how the country have pretty women and wants to have a taste of them. he also expressed eagerness to visit Cameroon, saying, “I love listening to Afro music specially artist from Cameroon, the accent is something else. I have to go see that place,”

If you grew up in the '90s and early 2000s, you've likely heard Manu Dibango, Michael Kiessou songs on your local radio station, or feasted your eyes on some of the videos on YouTube, and Kadda Sheekoff want to be an international artist that people will recognize in Haiti and also in Cameroon.

Kadda Sheekoff was born on January 13, 19963 in Haiti. He developed an interest in hip hop after initially disliking the genre for its use of vulgarity and misogyny, he views hip-hop as a medium conducive to storytelling, he utilizes both metaphors and literal statements in his work, also employs various lyrical techniques in his songwriting.

Kadda Sheekoff found success in Haiti as one of the Haitian stars who imprecations in his music, but his work was sometimes criticised for the gloss of its production and for the occasional haphazard quality. However, shortly after the turn of the millennium he returned to Jacmel, Haiti to live and record. “Lenational” described his voice as an "arresting tenor, a supple weapon deployed with prophetic authority". Kadda Sheekoff’s work absorbed the entire Haitian musical spectrum, often filtered through the lens of genre-defying Afro or pop music from outside Cameroon culture.