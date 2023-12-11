Couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma popularly known as “Virushka” are among the most loved celebrity couples. The duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media. As the couple celebrates their 6th wedding anniversary today, take a look at their adorable moments. Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Wedding Anniversary: Fans Share Wishes for Star Couple On Their Sixth Marriage Anniversary.

The power couple got married in a fairytale wedding which was only attended by the couple's close family and friends in December 2017. The duo welcomed their first child Vamika Kohli at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in 2021.

Anushka called her husband Virat “exceptional” as she penned down a sweet birthday wish on his 35th birthday. She wrote, “He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so @virat.kohli."

Virat and Anushka know how to maintain a friendship and this is the relationship hack of the couple. On the occasion of their 5th anniversary, Sharma shared a series of memes to describe her bon with Virat. She also shared a few pictures from their vacations.

Anushka has always penned her love in front of the world and that just sounds way too purer than anything else. Once Anushka wrote, “Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know!”

On Anushka’s 35th birthday, Virat penned a sweet note and wrote,"Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything Anushka Sharma."