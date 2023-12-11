Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma--two of the most popular personalities are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary on December 11, 2023. The couple tied the knot way back in 2017 in a lavish ceremony that was held in Italy and have time and again, never stopped expressing love, respect and admiration for each other in public. The two began dating after their encounter during an advertisement in 2013. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also have a daughter named Vamika, who was born in 2021. As the couple enter into six years of marriage, fans have showered wishes for them on social media. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Famous Bombay Bustle Restaurant in London, Picture Goes Viral.

6 years of togetherness & many more to go... Happy Wedding Anniversary to my favourites! ❤️ @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma #Virushka pic.twitter.com/7OgQEOSLDE — Prathamesh Avachare (@onlyprathamesh) December 11, 2023

Happy 6th Wedding Anniversary to my most favourite couple 💖🫶 Your everlasting love is an inspiration to all of us. Wishing you both a long and wonderful life together ❣️#ViratKohli𓃵 #AnushkaSharma #Virushka pic.twitter.com/XjUjvI1TfU — Shweta 🦋🦋 (@mylifemygoals13) December 11, 2023

