Having a solid core strength can significantly benefit your everyday functioning. Especially if you lead an active lifestyle, having good stomach muscles can lead to better balance and steadiness. But an abs workout is necessary for a healthy lifestyle in mundane regular life and bloating stomach paunch. If you have been looking for the best exercise for abs, you have reached the right place. Exercise Helps to Protect Against Major Brain Hemorrhage, Reveals Study.

Crunches

Crunches are the most basic exercise to start your core workout. Lay flat on the floor, take your hands behind your head and raise from your torso towards your knees. Perform at least ten crunches in one set and repeat these sets every day.

Double Leg Circles

Lie flat, take both legs up and trace a circle in the air. Complete the circle rotation in the clockwise and anti-clockwise directions. Your back and head should be straight and steady on the mat.

Plank Variations

Planks are an essential exercise that is efficient for the overall body. A plank tests your arms, legs and core strength. Start with a basic plank for at least a minute every day. Then proceed with other variations like side plank, high plank and plank with leg lift. If you think you have gathered more strength over time, you can try plank walks too.

Russian Twists

You must sit on the ground, lean back slightly, lift your feet off the ground, and twist your torso to touch the ground on each side of your body. Exercise Vs Nutrition: Exercise is More Vital Than Nutrition in Maintaining Weight Loss.

Dead Bug

This exercise works on the tone of your muscles and helps improve your endurance and flexibility. Lie flat with your arms extending towards the ceiling and legs at a tabletop position. Now you must stretch your legs straight while simultaneously moving the opposite arm overhead.

These are some exercises you should try to get your abs in shape. If you are performing any of these for the first time, always watch a workout video to try and understand the form and how exactly to do it. Getting toned abs requires consistency and proper exercise techniques, so always carefully analyse your capabilities.

