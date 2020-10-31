Gracing the covers of Magazines and appearing on Daytime talk shows like FOX’s “Good Day LA”, Hallmark’s “Home and Family” and most recently “The Megan Pormer Show” Forplay has been around for more than 30 years. The Costume line has been seen on many celebrities such as Ariana Grande and so many more. Within that time Forplay has honed in on remaining current, trendy, eclectic and above all—SEXY. Specializing in women’s lingerie, swimwear, clubwear, and costumes they aim to set the standard for styles that ooze sex appeal. When developing styles the customers’ confidence is always in mind with silhouettes that will have them “feeling themselves” as soon as they take a look in the mirror.

Always taking into consideration what the #ForplayBabe would like to see in the collections Forplay has added the element of nostalgia to their costumes. Costumes that remind you of what was popular when you were growing up and loved--adds to the fun to your experience when shopping with at forplaycatalog.com because you get to bring all of that back with a fresh sexy adult flare.

The costumes have garnered attention from celebrities and influencers alike as their go-to for their Halloween Events. Our “Toy Story” and celebrity inspired costumes have been featured in Entertainment Weekly and Billboard.

Model and Influencer, Jamillette Gaxiola, took it back to everyone’s childhood wearing our “Playtime Sheriff” sexy cowboy. While singer, Victoria La Mala received a lot of love as one of the many celebrities to dress up as the iconic Latin star Selena in our “La Flor” costume. Chances are if you loved it at some point in your childhood we are brainstorming on how we can design and produce it for a night out with your girls. Nostalgic childhood Halloween but make it sexy!

If you would prefer to shop in-store to get an up and close look at all the hot Forplay costumes, you can visit our Forplay Stylehouse in Las Vegas. The pop-up shop will be open to the public the last few weeks of October up until Halloween so you can make sure to browse our collection and secure your looks in time.

Throughout the rest of the year, our Forplay Stylehouse private showroom (@forplay_stylehouse) caters to offering custom looks to bars, nightclubs, hotels and major brands internationally providing private customer service where any look is possible for specific events and venues. For more information regarding the Forplay pop-up shop and/or custom orders you can contact them via @forplay_stylehouse on Instagram.

