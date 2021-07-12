The latest fashion styles are effortless to dress but seem as if you exerted just enough effort to accomplish whatever you do throughout these odd, strange days and nights. Whether it's daily Zoom meetings and a few necessary errands, the occasional (safe!) outside supper, weekend park excursions, or in-person work, we might all benefit from attire that promotes a feeling of ease and comfort.

While predicting fashion trends from the catwalk is not entirely ineffective. Still, the catwalk will always have an influence. It seems that designers and retailers are increasingly turning to social media, youth culture, nostalgia, street style, and celebrities for inspiration on what's fashionable what's current.

This year has seen a significant shift in fashion trends; due to the pandemic, many fashion companies have shifted their emphasis to comfort attire, and styles have shifted significantly. The following are some of the newest trends in the fashion industry.

Sweet Cropped Cardigans

This vintage-inspired trend began with high-end labels such as Alessandra Rich and LoveShackFancy and has eventually spread to the world's Zaras and Forever 21s. This trend looks just as beautiful with lounge sweatpants as it does with jeans or a midi skirt. Plus, whether buttoned alone or with a similar cami beneath, it will wow over Zoom even if paired with your flannel PJ pants.

Boots Inspired by Tractors

From Balenciaga to Zara, every designer and store seems to be drawing inspiration from the simple tractor boot, which had a massive spike in popularity in fall 2020-2021 and will continue to grow in popularity next year. With an almost comically rounded toe and a thick, rough sole, it's one of the current fashion trends that look just as well combined with a long dress or a super-short skirt as it does with sloppy sweatpants or leggings. You can consider this a worthwhile investment in terms of current fashion trends.

Candy-Colored Sweatpants

Few things can replace your beloved pair of worn-in heather grey sweatpants, but this year—one characterized by loungewear—demand for sweatpants in a range of hues, including pastels and juicy bolds, was high. Blame it on the fact that, once we felt safe enough to go outdoors again, our devotion to comfort remained unwavering. Still, we wanted to search for and wear items that conveyed a bit more personality than standard colored sweatpants.

Shackets

Polished plaid "shackets"—a cross between a shirt and a jacket—are one of the season's most versatile design trends. They may be worn anywhere, at any time. They're thicker than a denim jacket but not nearly as wide as a full-on coat, making them ideal for running out. Additionally, they look excellent with the majority of what you currently own, from sweats to turtlenecks.

Sleeves with Puffs

Among current fashion patterns, this one is designed to attract attention and therefore may have been a bit more enjoyable while you were out and about experiencing life, but it also looks great on a grocery store run, an occasional (again, safe!) outside meal, or, yes, over Zoom.

Boiler Suits

This one-and-done hero item has been seen on the runway and at your favorite cheap shops this year. It's simple, stylish, and alleviates the stress associated with choosing trousers and a shirt—because we all have enough on our minds right now.

Printed Tiger

Consider this reimagining of last year's iconic leopard print. Tiger stripes make a comeback this year on everything from warm knit sweaters and bulky overcoats to prim blouses and skirts, just in case you're sick of sweatshirts and elastic waists.