Fashion Day falls on July 9 every year. Fashion adds an aesthetic edge to our everyday lives. A distinct style makes a person stand out. Fashion surely adds colour and flavour to one's life. Everyone enjoys dressing up occasionally and sometimes even experimenting with one's looks. This year Fashion Day 2023 falls on a Sunday. Here are five evergreen fashion trends that have stood firmly against the test of time.

Oversized Sweatshirts

What a cool piece of clothing! In utmost honesty, comfort surely drives fashion. Oversized sweatshirts could be styled with shorts, skinny jeans and even skirts.

Oversized Sweatshirts (Photo Credits: Pexels)

LBD (Little Black Dress)

The OG in the game of fashion, aka the 'Little Black Dress', is undoubtedly the unbeaten fashion trend that can never die. Popularly known as LBD, this is one piece of clothing that almost all ladies own. The reason is simple- It can be worn on a variety of occasions.

Little Black Dress (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Denim

We all own a pair of denim we can’t discard! No matter what age group you fall into, denim is that comfort wear that everyone loves. Denim combines comfort with style. This uber-cool piece of clothing is a go-to for every possible occasion.

Denim (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Floral Prints

Your wardrobe is incomplete without a floral print outfit. The OG fashion trend has stood firm against the test of time in the true sense. From our mothers to our grandmothers, everyone owns it with pride!

Floral Prints (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Aviator Sunglasses

A style trend that helps us unleash our inner gangster. Aviators make you cool; we all can agree on that!

Aviator Sunglasses (Photo Credits: Pexels)

These were five fashion trends that can never get old. Fashion is intriguing, it keeps you in check. The changing trends make you experiment with your style. Fashion keeps your mind young and never lets your creativity die. Happy Fashion Day 2023!

