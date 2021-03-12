As first world society continues to advance technologically, social and cultural norms make major shifts every day. Especially amidst the current pandemic crisis, people of all ages are taking to their phones, computers, and televisions to get their news and pass the time. So while the digital age continues to expand, who are the people making the rise with it? The answer is simple: the power belongs to individuals capable of shifting and influencing the public opinion. Capitalizing on this shift is Maria Velniceriu who found great success doing freelance work and developing an online business that thrives.

While this is the case, opportunity does not equal execution and many individuals lack the ability to capitalize on this era of golden opportunity. This is where Maria Velniceriu has managed to make her mark. She started her blog in 2017, like any other blogger it was mainly like a hobby, her private digital network to share her stories; little did she know back then that one day she would manage to make a full time income from her writing hobby.

Velniceriu has managed to establish herself as one of the premier internet personalities and bloggers in the world. Although life is simple but it is not easy, the hardest part of becoming a blogger was the language. She was born in Romania and school taught her just the basic English words and not much that is needed to be a premier blogger. When she moved to the UK in 2012, she had to adapt very quickly and focus on sustaining herself.

It is said that “You will never change your life until you change something you do daily, the secret of your success is found in your daily routine.” Her life was more like a routine and didn’t have much time to study or to focus on her hobbies. She herself worked on her English and learned everything about blogging. Velniceriu shares that “That’s why it took me a bit longer to achieve success with my online business. I’m still grateful for how far I come on my own, but I wish I had someone to guide me when I was younger.”

Right from early age, Velniceriu is very straightforward and honest, she believes “You’re responsible for being honest, not for someone else’s reaction to your honesty”. She has been alone, but never broken. She was comfortable on her own and focused on goals rather than complaining and trying to find excuses, she liked to find solutions.

Over the years, Velniceriu learned to invest in properties, cryptocurrency and develop digital products. She never splashed money on expensive assets to impress the outside world but rather living a modest and comfortable lifestyle making sure that her investments will provide financial security for later on in life. Being self motivated and ambitious has made her want more in life and search for ways to work smarter, rather than harder.

A book that changed her life completely is “The Game of Life and how to Play it”, by Florence Scovel Shinn. Staying focused and eliminating distractions has been vital for her blogging career. There is no success without sacrifice, she had to turn down invitations from family and friends and work on creating content for her blog. It is only dedication towards her passion that distinguished her from others.

When asked about the future, Velniceriu said, “In the near future I’m planning to finish my book which will be about things I wish I learned when I was younger”. Now that her blog missmv.com is well established and is bringing a full time income, she is planning to start a niche blog because it is easier to focus on one thing rather than researching and creating content for multiple topics.

She already started a niche YouTube channel, Creative Giant Hands in January 2021 and the new blog will go hand in hand with videos that she creates for her channel. One important thing in digital marketing is not to keep all the eggs in the same basket. Diversifying is the key to success. Also, she wants to invest more in her Instagram page missmv.maria even though the Instagram algorithm makes it harder to reach your followers, is part of the overall marketing and a big amount of her income is from doing brand endorsements.

Her advice to anyone who wants to start a blog and make money online, is to have a vision and stay focused. Don’t let anything distract you from reaching your goals. Use free resources and learn from the best leaders in your field. That’s how most people found success. Do not try to reinvent the wheel unless you come up with a unique idea/app that will resolve a problem.

While these are all potential options, only time will be able to tell us what to expect of the future of blogging and digital marketing. And whatever that future may hold, expect to see Maria Velniceriu at the forefront of it.